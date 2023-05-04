Greens MSP Gillian Mackay, who is bringing forward the plans in a members' bill, has announced the analysis of the thousands of consultation responses received and the final proposal for her legislation will be published before Holyrood shuts down for summer recess.

The Scottish Parliament will go into summer recess on July 1.

Read more: Scottish buffer zones to be rolled out 'as quickly as possible'

According to Ms Mackay, the Bill will stop anti-choice protesters from targeting medical facilities that provide abortion services.

More than 12,000 people took part in the consultation, with polls showing the proposal is supported by the overwhelming majority of people in Scotland.

Read more: Hefty fines may halt anti-abortion groups from breaching buffer zones

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions, Ms Mackay asked Humza Yousaf if he would support the Bill being brought forward before the summer.

She said: “Now the work of the short-life working group on buffer zones has concluded, does he agree that all of our collective focus should be on delivering national legislation as the most robust way to put buffer zones in place in Scotland – and that our collective aim should be to bring forward the final proposal for my members' bill before the summer recess.

The FM said that “the focus should absolutely now be on that national approach”.

Read more: Anger as Scottish Government scrap buffer zone working group

He added: “I can give an absolute commitment that we will work closely with her on this members' bill.

“It is of incredible importance, it is vital to ensure that women get safe access to healthcare and I am fully supportive and this government is fully supportive of those safe access zones.

🕒 Today is the last day to save on a full year of digital access with our lowest EVER offer starting from £24.

Don't miss out on full access to the latest news, exclusives, opinion and premium content.

👉 Click here to subscribe

“My officials have been working at pace with Gillian Mackay in relation to the development of the legislation.

“I’m pleased to hear her ambition around the introduction of that before summer recess.

"I look forward to engaging with her personally, as well as the cabinet secretary and the ministers involved.”

Read more: Background: 'I thought abortion protests only happened in America'

Speaking after FMQs, Ms Mackay said: “This is a really important bill and I am proud to have the support of the First Minister and the Scottish Government.

“I am delighted that in the weeks ahead we will be able to publish the consultation analysis and final proposal.

“There has been a huge- amount of interest in this bill, with 12,000 people taking the time to respond. I am grateful to every single one of them.”

She added: “Lots of people have shared really awful and heart-breaking stories with me. I want to do them justice and ensure that our bill is watertight and effective, and that we can enact it as soon as possible.

“Abortion rights are human rights, and far too many people have been targeted and intimidated by these appalling protests. My Bill will stop them for good."