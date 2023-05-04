THOSE in search of enlightenment finally heard the sound of one hand clapping at FMQs.
It turned out to be the sound of SNP backbenchers pretending to like Humza Yousaf.
The First Minister was defending the latest poison pill in the Bute House Agreement.
The Greens love Highly Protected Marine Areas, which would ban fishing in a tenth of Scottish waters, and insisted they were in the joint government deal with the Nats.
The only hiccup is no one else seems to like HPMAs.
Certainly not the coastal and island folk who could lose their living, nor their local MSPs, including ex-SNP ministers.
Mr Yousaf insists no HPMA will be imposed on a community “vehemently opposed” to it.
So Douglas Ross had a question for him: what was his definition of a community and what level of opposition would be deemed vehement enough?
Sometimes the simple ones are the worst. The FM hadn’t a clue.
He flipped through his notes. He attacked the Tories. He spoke v e r y s l o w l y.
But deep within his brain, you could tell the seagulls had stopped following the trawler.
“We have done the consultation and we’ve had an enormous response to it,” he said at last. Well, yeah. An enormous raspberry.
He vowed to engage with communities “that may well be affected”. Walk the plank perhaps?
Then, a stroke of genius. He’d tell everyone later. It would, he intoned, be “completely wrong” to explain what he was going on about until after he’d digested the consultation.
Ever harsh, the Scottish Tory leader said the FM was “completely unable” to explain himself.
Mr Yousaf repeated that he would define communities, consent and whatnot. Just not yet.
Some cabinet members clapped half-heartedly then seemed to forget why they’d started.
“There’s muted applause from behind him,” scoffed Mr Ross. “If he could see the glum faces on the SNP members - it’s incredible.” Being pedantic, it was more like gross.
Mr Yousaf made an impassioned defence of HPMAs. The clapping fell to a whisper.
“Gosh, it’s getting worse,” laughed Mr Ross. “If I had another question there might be none.”
The FM was “clearly losing his grip on his party” and should scrap his “anti-fishing plans”.
Mr Yousaf gave it one last go, and said it was actually Mr Ross losing his grip. Honest!
There was more clapping this time. Relief, I reckon.
Later, in a question about forestry, an MSP told us it was vital that “the right trees are planted in the right place at the right time”.
Mr Yousaf shows what can happen otherwise.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here