Private sector landlords are being "discriminated" against as a result of an "unlawful" Scottish Government cap on their rent increases, Scotland's highest civil court has heard.
Landlords across Scotland have mounted a legal challenge against the Government after a rent freeze was passed at Holyrood and implemented last year.
In April 2023, private sector landlords were once again able to increase rents, but only by a maximum of 3% without justification and by 6% with justification.
At a hearing at the Court of Session in Edinburgh, Lord Neil Davidson KC represented several respondents including the Scottish Association of Landlords, Scottish Lands and Estates, and the Church of Scotland.
Lord Davidson argued private landlords have faced increased costs including, in some cases, interest rate hikes of around 127%.
READ MORE: Teachers at Humza Yousaf's former school vote to strike in pensions row
He suggested the Scottish Government's actions did not take into consideration the financial difficulty private landlords were facing regarding increases in overall costs.
In a submission on behalf of the Church of Scotland, Lord Davidson told the court the move had had a negative impact on many congregations across Scotland as they are choosing not to rent out vacant manses which they would generally do to raise income.
He argued this meant many congregations felt they had no option but to sell their manses.
Landlords also believed, Lord Davidson argued, the freeze was not "temporary" because the loss in income they experienced was, in many cases, permanent.
He also compared the treatment of private landlords to the social housing sector, telling the court: "The social sector gets what is acceptable to them. The private sector does not."
Social landlords are able to increase rent by a maximum of £5 per week.
Lord Davidson argued the Scottish Government's difference in approach resulted in "discriminatory" and "unlawful" treatment.
Responding on behalf of the Government, James Mure KC urged Lord Harrower to reject the submission.
He said the move did not stop landlords from increasing rent yearly.
READ MORE: Final buffer zone plans to be published by June as officials working 'at pace'
He told the court: "Rent increases can take place every 12 months. There has been no change to that.
"It also has no effect on rent between tenancies," he said, as landlords remain able to increase rent when one tenancy ends and another begins.
Mr Mure also argued there is some element of risk involved with being a landlord and profit is not guaranteed.
"All of them are involved in a commercial venture with some risk," he told the court.
He also argued while landlords had a right to seek to derive profit, they did not have a right to make a profit.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here