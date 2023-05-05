The Scottish Government has had a long-held ambition to allow councils to impose a visitor levy, or tourist tax, as is the case in other countries around the world.

But the plans have stuttered with legislation yet to be brought forward.

In setting out his priorities last month, the First Minister only set a 2026 date for the legislation to be tabled at Holyrood to allow councils to roll out the policy.

Manchester has just rolled out a voluntary tourist tax, but Edinburgh City Council, wants the powers for a mandatory charge to be levied on accommodation.

Labour council leader in Edinburgh, Cammy Day, was forced to clarify that the model for the capital would be different, after he pointed to the Manchester scheme in a motion to council.

Under the long-established plans for Edinburgh, a suggested charge of £2 per room per night could be levied on accommodation bills, capped at £14 per visitor.

Council bosses estimate a tourist tax could bring in up to £35m a year, with the authority appealing for the extra money to be additional to the core funding handed over from the Scottish Government.

But council officials have warned the capital could face another two years before the tourist tax is rolled out.

Mr Day said: "If there's any opportunity for bringing this forward sooner then we should look at that.”

He added that the city council will “engage with the Government and start pushing for the tourist tax that we've lobbied for, for many, many years”.

He said: "It has to be a progressive tax that's fit for the future and one that the council clearly has control over."

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The commitment for a visitor levy bill to be introduced this parliamentary year was made in the programme for government 2022 and was reaffirmed by the First Minister last month.

“The Bill would give local councils the power to put in place a levy on overnight visitor stays in accommodation such as hotels in their area if they wish.

“Any money raised locally would have to be reinvested locally and specifically used to fund activities and services which develop, support or sustain the visitor economy.

“The Scottish Government will continue to work closely with councils and the tourism industry as the Bill progresses through Parliament.”