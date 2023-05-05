The council will hold two official events, a Coronation concert at the city chambers tonight (May 5) and a Coronation procession on Sunday (May 7) to mark the occasion.

Green councillors have criticised the funding of the ceremonies, after they found the Crown won’t contribute but taxpayers will.

Cllr Anthony Carroll, Glasgow Greens’ democracy spokesman, said: “To have taxpayer money and Glasgow’s Common Good fund used to subsidise activities in honour of one of the richest men in the UK is a slap in the face while many people still face soaring food and energy bills in this cost of living crisis.

“That should be the priority for the public purse right now, not celebrating hereditary power and privilege.”

The Greens said money for the events is coming from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and the council’s own civic hospitality budget, the Common Good Fund.

Common Good cash is raised from assets, primarily property, which the council holds on behalf of the citizens of Glasgow. Green councillors are calling for a review of who benefits from the pot.

Cllr Carroll said: “If the King wants us to throw a party, he should use the cash he saved avoiding inheritance tax from his mother’s estate instead of draining Glasgow’s common good.

“The council also needs to have a good look at who benefits from its civic hospitality as it feels like too much is presently lavished on institutions which do not fully reflect the modern, diverse city which Glasgow is.”

Glasgow City Council has been contacted for comment.