Alex Salmond has said Glasgow and London were a tale of two cities today with differing events take place 400 miles apart.
As the Alba Party leader and former First Minister was due to take to the stage at an independence rally, he told The Herald: "What I like to think about is a tale of two cities, in London the people are pledging and allegiance to the King. In Glasgow the citizens not the subjects are choosing to make the declaration of independence."
Hundreds of people took to the streets of Glasgow as an independence march got under way.
Read more: CalMac ferry chaos MV Hebridean Isles is sidelined for third month
Two hours after the procession began in Kelvin Way the march made it Glasgow Green. Spirits weren't dampened despite a broken sound system delaying the start of speeches and the pouring rain.
Organisers have claimed 20,000 are in attendance while police are reporting just 5,000.
Among those attending was Ash Regan MSP who lost out to Humza Yousaf in the bid to be SNP leader and First Minister in March.
It might have been a gloomy day in Glasgow, but it did not deter independence supporters. The All Under One banner was led by a pipe band.
Organisers have said they expect double the numbers of a normal march.
One attendee said: "I come every march this is about independence the movement is growing and you can see that today... there is no significance of today in particular".
Half an hour after the start time marches are still trickling off Kelvinway.
Unlike protests in London anti-monarchy sentiments were muted, but frustrations are centered on Tory rule.
The significance of today isn't lost on attendees though.
Read more: MV Alfred: Introduction of CalMac emergency ferry delayed again
A vocal supporter told The Herald that "Scottish sovereignty lies within the stone of destiny. Today is the day to show Scotland wants independence."
Humza Yousaf had been to speak at the independence rally in Glasgow but took his place at Westminster Abbey for the King’s coronation.
All Under One Banner invited all three of the candidates in the SNP’s leadership contest to address the march.
At the time, a spokesperson for Mr Yousaf said: "Humza will accept and would love to speak at the AUOB event on 6 May 2023."
His position then changed later on in the battle for Bute House, when he said he would try to attend both the coronation and the rally.
.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article