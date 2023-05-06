As the Alba Party leader and former First Minister was due to take to the stage at an independence rally, he told The Herald: "What I like to think about is a tale of two cities, in London the people are pledging and allegiance to the King. In Glasgow the citizens not the subjects are choosing to make the declaration of independence."

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Glasgow as an independence march got under way.

Two hours after the procession began in Kelvin Way the march made it Glasgow Green. Spirits weren't dampened despite a broken sound system delaying the start of speeches and the pouring rain.

Alex Salmond poses for selfies with those attending the indy march. Photo by Gordon Terris. (Image: Newsquest)

Organisers have claimed 20,000 are in attendance while police are reporting just 5,000.

Among those attending was Ash Regan MSP who lost out to Humza Yousaf in the bid to be SNP leader and First Minister in March.

It might have been a gloomy day in Glasgow, but it did not deter independence supporters. The All Under One banner was led by a pipe band.

Independence rally winds its way through Glasgow. Photo by Gordon Terris. (Image: Newsquest)

Organisers have said they expect double the numbers of a normal march.

One attendee said: "I come every march this is about independence the movement is growing and you can see that today... there is no significance of today in particular".

Half an hour after the start time marches are still trickling off Kelvinway.

Unlike protests in London anti-monarchy sentiments were muted, but frustrations are centered on Tory rule.

The significance of today isn't lost on attendees though.

A vocal supporter told The Herald that "Scottish sovereignty lies within the stone of destiny. Today is the day to show Scotland wants independence."

Humza Yousaf had been to speak at the independence rally in Glasgow but took his place at Westminster Abbey for the King’s coronation.

All Under One Banner invited all three of the candidates in the SNP’s leadership contest to address the march.

At the time, a spokesperson for Mr Yousaf said: "Humza will accept and would love to speak at the AUOB event on 6 May 2023."

His position then changed later on in the battle for Bute House, when he said he would try to attend both the coronation and the rally.

