The SNP MP today released a lawyer’s letter sent to the venue alongside a 51-page opinion by Aidan O’Neill KC arguing the club had no legal basis for its actions.

The move escalates an already heated row within the party over Ms Cherry’s gender-critical views, not least as the Stand is ultimately owned by fellow SNP MP Tommy Sheppard.

Ms Cherry said she was acting to defend her reputation, but also to give courage to others wishing to express their views, including on gender.

“I am prepared to take whatever legal action is necessary to vindicate my right not to be misrepresented and not to be discriminated against," she said, adding any damages she might win would go to charity.

Ms Cherry had been due to speak at an In Conversation event on August 10, but it was scrapped last week after a backlash by venue staff.

The Stand said key personnel, including management and box office personnel, were “unwilling to work on this event”.

Ms Cherry says this is because of her belief sex is immutable and her opposition to Holyrood’s gender reforms.

The Edinburgh South West MP, a lesbian who vehemently denies being transphobic, has been supported by author JK Rowling, who called her treatment “modern McCarthyism”.

First Minister Humza Yousaf last week said he hoped the row could be resolved by compromise. Other SNP politicians were less supportive.

In a letter to the Stand, Ms Cherry’s solicitor, David McKie of Glasgow-based Levy & McRae, said “the clear and unequivocal opinion” of the firm and of senior counsel was that the Stand’s decision was “unlawful and discriminatory”, adding: “There is no defence available to you which would or could justify the decision as a matter of law.”

He said he had advised Ms Cherry of her “right to seek damages and legal costs on top of the non-pecuniary remedies”, as wel las her rights to “an action for defamation”.

He said his client did not wish to litigate the matter but would ”not hesitate to do so to vindicate not only her own rights, but the vital rights of individuals to hold and express legitimate philosophical views and not to be discriminated against for so doing”.

He said there could be a “prompt and amicable resolution” if the Stand agreed that it had “acted unlawfully by discriminating against our client”, apologised and restored the event in this year’s Fringe.

“If you agree to these reasonable requests, our client is willing to waive any claim for damages (including for defamation) or legal costs.

"She wishes to make clear now that should she pursue damages, any damages awarded to her would be paid to a charity of her choice.

“If you are not prepared to agree to the above, our client’s intention is to pursue all legal remedies open to her in court. She will seek interim orders given the relative proximity of the event and legal costs.”

Mr McKie said an action would be raised in Edinburgh Sheriff Court if the Stand did not respond within seven days.

Ms Cherry last week said she was being “cancelled and no-platformed” because she was “a lesbian, who holds gender-critical views that somebody's sex is immutable”, and denied ever saying that transgender people should not have equal rights.

She said small groups of activists were “now dictating who can speak and what can be discussed”, showing “something's gone very wrong in Scotland's civic space”.

In a statement issued today, she said the Stand’s failure to “see sense” had prompted her to “seek legal advice on the issue and on my options”.

She said: “The actions of the Stand and all that has followed thereon are symptomatic of a wider problem in our society.

“I am very concerned that those who hold perfectly legitimate views on a variety of issues, including women like me are regularly being misrepresented, de-platformed and, in some cases, facing damage to or the loss of our livelihoods.

"This is often accompanied by online abuse and threats.

“The debate on gender self-identification is a very important one which must be allowed to take place, but I am a woman of many parts who was engaged to talk about my political life in general and I see the cancelling of my one-hour event as the thin end of the wedge.

“My primary goal is to have the actions of the Stand acknowledged as unlawful and to ensure the event proceeds. I have asked The Stand to apologise to me too. If they don’t agree with my reasonable requests, I intend to ask the court to decide on the issue.

"I hope that my actions in defending myself will give courage to everyone particularly women who wish to express views on legitimate issues of public interest.

“That, after all, is the very job of a politician and one of the reasons I entered politics in the first place.”

The Stand has been asked for a response.