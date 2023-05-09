Scotland’s First Minister has said the arrest of the SNP’s former chief executive was “gut-wrenching”.
Humza Yousaf made the comments in an interview with Holyrood magazine, published on Monday, when he was asked about what he thought when he found out Nicola Sturgeon’s husband had been arrested.
“It was really gut-wrenching, actually; I make no bones about it. I have known Peter and Nicola for many, many years. They are friends of mine. They are people that have helped me throughout my political career. And, frankly, I couldn’t quite believe the news,” he told the magazine.
Mr Murrell was released without charge pending further investigation.
READ MORE: 'Humza Yousaf must cut umbilical cord with Nicola Sturgeon'
Mr Yousaf, who took over from Ms Sturgeon as both First Minister and SNP party leader in March, said he was “only in control of what I’m in control of” and that the “government side of things has gone quite well” since he took office.
“I would say that, of course, but I think we’ve been able to send clear signals about what we’re intending to come forward with in terms of some of the early policies which drive that direction of travel; we’ve been able to begin the process of refresh and resetting some of the important relationships with business, and the like, but yes, I feel frustration, of course, that it has been overshadowed, totally, by what’s happened in the past,” he told the magazine.
“No, I don’t feel betrayal. Frustration, for sure. Not betrayal. But frustration over issues that started even before the election contest finished with the membership numbers debacle, it just didn’t have to happen and led to a whole disruption within the party.
READ MORE: Ash Regan calls for suspensions over SNP finance probe
“Frustration, when I think about the legitimate press questions about when the auditor resigned and why did the party not know about it?
“Why did members not know about it? And what’s been going on for six months since that has happened?
“So, I definitely feel a sense of frustration. Not betrayal, but selfishly, a frustration that this is going on while I also have a big job to do to lead the country.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article