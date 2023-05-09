New figures from Public Health Scotland showed the proportion of people seen within the official four-hour target rose from 66.2 to 69.7 in the seven days to April 30.

It was the highest figure since the week ending January 29, when it was 70.2%.

The improvement came at the end of the first month in which Michael Matheson was health secretary.

He replaced Humza Yousaf after the latter became First Minister.

The Tories said the "modest" imnprovement only highlighted Mr Yousaf's "disastrous legacy".

The new figures also show a marked fall in the overall number of people waiting too long, with 7,500 waiting more than four hours last week compared to 8,630 the week before.

The number of people waiting more than eight hours fell from 2,653 to 1,950 last week, while the number waiting more than 12 hours in casualty fell from 934 to 623.

The worst performing health board last week was NHS Lanarkshire, where 61.8% of patients were seen on time, followed by NHS Grampian (64.2%) and NHS Forth Valley (66.8%).

It was a significant improvement for NHS Forth Valley, which has been bottom of the league for most of the winter, with more than half of A&E patients regularly waiting too long.

The target is for 95% of patients to be admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

It has not been met nationally since July 2020.

Tory MSP Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “Any modest improvement in A&E waiting times should not be a cause for celebration for Humza Yousaf or his successor as health secretary, Michael Matheson.

“The SNP Government are still miles off meeting their A&E targets and it is fast approaching three years since they last did so. Hundreds of patients are continuing to languish in A&E for over half a day, despite us being well into the spring period.

“These figures continue to highlight the disastrous legacy of Humza Yousaf’s time as health secretary and the total failure of his flimsy recovery plan in remobilising frontline services.

“There can be no room for complacency among SNP ministers as patients continue to suffer in our hospitals week after week on their watch.

“Michael Matheson must urgently rip Humza Yousaf’s flimsy recovery plan. He should outline a real recovery plan that shares and delivers the Scottish Conservative vision of a NHS that is modern, efficient and local and fully supports suffering patients and burnt out staff.”