GEORGE Redmond, the leader of the Labour group on Glasgow City Council, faces a challenge for the top job just a year after ousting his predecessor.
Former lord provost Philip Braat has confirmed that he will urge colleagues to back him for the leadership at next Monday's AGM.
According to the Record, the attempted coup comes after internal divisions over the party’s decision not to table an alternative budget earlier in the year.
Labour councillors walked out of city hall just minutes before the full council meeting, saying they could not take part in a "process which will wreak havoc on our city."
Cllr Redmond took control of the group last May after deposing the late Malcolm Cunning by 24 votes to 11.
The businessman and landlord, who represents Calton, was a councillor for 18 years and held a number of senior positions when Labour last ran the administration.
He served as chairman of Glasgow Life and SPT, convener of the property and planning committees and was twice the council spokesman for development and regeneration.
He stood down in 2017, looking to spend more time with his family, but stunned party members when he announced a comeback ahead of the 2022 election.
Within days of being returned to City Hall, he made a move for the top job.
Cllr Cunning had hoped to hold on to the post for a few years before handing over to a younger leader.
Labour gained seats in Glasgow at the election - taking 36 seats to the SNP's 37 - and the party is confident they can win back the city at the 2027 local authority vote.
Councillor Braat confirmed to The Herald that he had submitted his papers for the leadership election for next Monday’s AGM. He said it would be inappropriate to make any further comment.
The Herald has approached Councillor Redmond.
