Health Secretary Michael Matheson said industrial action was "in no one's interests" as he reiterated that pay demands by BMA Scotland were "simply unaffordable".

It comes days after a ballot of the trade union's members in Scotland revealed that 97 per cent had backed a 72-day walkout in a row over the real-terms erosion in doctors' salaries.

The strike could take place before the end of May if negotiations fail.

Speaking during topical questions in the Scottish Parliament, Mr Matheson said he recognised "the strength of feeling among junior doctors" but stressed that he would "not be drawn" on the direction of confidential pay negotiations between the Government and BMA Scotland representatives.

Mr Matheson confirmed that he has "already asked health boards to put contingency plans in place should we be in a situation where, unfortunately, industrial action takes place because it will be very disruptive".

He said he is next due to meet with BMA Scotland representatives on Thursday of this week.

He added: "The nature of what those contingency plans will be will depend on the derogations agreed with the junior doctors' committee when or if they are taking industrial action, but I want to make sure that they both have the plans in place and that in the time available to us I can do everything possible to try to avert the risk of industrial action by junior doctors in NHS Scotland."

Junior doctors in England have staged two separate walkouts - a three-day strike in March and a four-day strike in April - which saw nearly 400,000 planned procedures and appointments postponed.

Doctors in Scotland were awarded a pay uplift of 4.5% in 2022/23, compared to an average of 7.5% for Agenda for Change NHS staff.

However, BMA Scotland is pushing for "pay restoration", arguing that inflation has left junior doctors earning 23.5% less in real terms compared to 2008.

The starting salary for a first-year junior doctor working 40 hours a week is around £14 per hour. Scottish Labour's health spokeswoman, Jackie Baillie, said the result of the strike ballot was "overwhelming, indicating the strength of feeling from our hardworking junior doctors".

She pointed to surveys showing that nearly half of junior doctors in Scotland "are actively thinking about leaving the profession, and going to New Zealand or Australia" while some are "relying on universal credit to cover childcare and energy bills".

Ms Baillie asked if the Scottish Government would "commit to tabling a credible offer in the wake of this clear mandate for strike action?".

Mr Matheson said: "I recognise the strength of feeling among junior doctors and the outcome from their ballot on Friday demonstrates the scale of the concern they have. I have gone into this negotiation process in a very genuine and open way with the junior doctors to seek what are short, medium and long term issues."

Mr Matheson insisted that NHS Scotland remained "a very attractive place for junior doctors work", saying that it had "filled more posts in 2022 than at any other year since records began in 2013".

Referring to industrial action by NHS workers including nurses, doctors, midwives and ambulance staff in the rest of the UK, Mr Matheson said: "We as a government have a very strong track record in that we are the only part of the UK that has not experienced industrial action within out health service and the reason for that is because we have engaged in meaningful engagement with trade unions and their representatives in order to address the concerns raised with us."