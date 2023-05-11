The medics say that "claims by the alcohol industry that they are being treated unfairly do not stand up to scrutiny".

A blanket freeze on alcohol duty is due to end on August 1, meaning that levies will rise by around 10% in line with inflation.

The Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) warned that the move, announced during the Budget in March, would deal a "historic blow" to the industry.

Scotland's First Minister, Humza Yousaf, also raised concerns about its potential impact on the sector during a meeting with PM Rishi Sunak at Downing Street in April.

However, in a letter to Mr Sunak, Dr Alastair MacGilchrist – chair of Scottish Health Action on Alcohol Problems (SHAAP) – warned that the affordability of alcohol "is closely linked to the harm it causes".

Dr MacGilchrist stressed that alcohol is now "more affordable than 10 years ago" as a result of alcohol duty in the UK having been cut or frozen in nine out of the last 10 years.

He wrote: "These duty cuts and freezes will have cost the Treasury £23.9 billion in lost revenue from 2013 – 2028 (Institute of Alcohol Studies, 2023).

"Because the affordability of alcohol is closely linked to the harm it causes, it is estimated that these cuts and freezes caused the deaths of over 250 additional people in Scotland and almost 2,000 in England between 2012 and 2019 (University of Sheffield, 2019).

"Even after the duty increase in August, in real terms all duties will be dramatically lower than they were in 2012/13, with spirits (including whisky) being 23% lower."

Dr MacGilchrist added: "The claims by the alcohol industry that they are being treated unfairly by the duty changes do not stand up to scrutiny.

"I would urge you to use the new duty system and increased rates from August as a starting point from which to aim towards a progressive model where duty is used to both improve public health and to cover the costs of alcohol harms to the economy and public purse.

"This way we will reduce the significant burden that alcohol poses to our health and wellbeing as individuals and as a society."

The SWA calculates that the new duty rate on spirits means that 75% of the cost of an average-priced bottle of whisky – around £15 currently – will be due to tax, up from 70% now.

It has warned of negative impacts for producers, consumers, and the hospitality sector from rising prices on top of soaring energy and food costs.

Mark Kent, SWA chief executive, called on MPs to reject the "unjustifiable" tax hike and "demonstrate their support for the Scotch whisky industry".