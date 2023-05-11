HOLYROOD'S standards committee has sanctioned Scottish Green MSP Maggie Chapman for failing to declare a financial interest during an evidence session on the Gender Recognition Reform Bill.

Martin Whitfield, the Labour chair of the committee chair said the breach of the code of conduct was a "serious matter."

MSPs on the committee unanimously agreed to exclude Ms Chapman from one meeting of the parliament's Equalities, Human Rights and Civil Justice Committee. 

More to follow...