The First Minister said he could not comment on the latest revelations due to the police investigation.

Detectives are currently probing if £660,000 raised by the SNP specifically for a new independence referendum was spent on other things.

On April 5, when officers arrested Peter Murrell, the SNP’s former chief executive and the husband of Nicola Sturgeon, and searched the couple’s Glasgow home, they also seized a luxury campervan from outside the Dunfermline home of Mr Murrell’s 92-year-old widowed mother.

Party sources later claimed it had been bought as a Covid compliant ‘battle bus’ for the Holyrood elections, but had not been needed.

It is understood Douglas Chapman, who served as treasurer in the run-up to that vote was not told about the motorhome.

“Douglas did not know about [the campervan] when he was treasurer,” a source close to the MP said.

Mr Chapman resigned in the May of that year, saying he had “not received the support or financial information to carry out the fiduciary duties of National Treasurer.”

Colin Beattie, who both preceded and succeeded him in the role, has also said that he only became aware of the vehicle being bought through the SNP’s 2021 accounts.

According to neighbours, the van reportedly sat out Mr Murrell’s mother’s home for two years.

Last month, Mr Beattie was asked if he knew about the Niesmann + Bischoff motorhome purchase and if he had signed it off. He told reporters: “No, I didn't know about it.”

However, the SNP accounts for 2021, which Mr Beattie signed off on 30 June 2022, include new "motor vehicles" worth £80,632 after depreciation among the party's assets.

Six hours later, Mr Beattie issued a statement via the SNP trying to clarify the matter, but which raised more questions.

He said: "This afternoon I was asked if I knew about the motorhome purchase to which I answered no.

"Given some of the coverage of this answer, I believe it is important to clarify that I was unaware of the transaction at the time of purchase.

"I became aware of the transaction via the 2021 annual accounts."

Mr Yousaf has previously said he didn't learn about the party owning the upmarket vehicle until "shortly after I became leader of the party".

The first minister said: "I as leader have seen the warrant in terms of the items that [the police] have confiscated, including the motorhome."

Asked about the latest revelations on Thursday, Mr Yousaf said: “This is a matter of a life police investigation.”

Mr Beattie and Mr Murrell have been arrested and questioned by detectives over the party’s finances and funds. Both men were released without charge pending further investigation.

Graeme Downie, the Labour candidate for Dunfermline and West Fife, has written to Mr Chapman asking for clarification about what he knew and when about the campervan.

He said that any organisation would have to notify the treasurer for such a large purchase.

“At the time of your resignation as SNP treasurer in May 2021, you are reported to have said, ‘I had not received the support or financial information required to carry out the fiduciary duties of national treasurer’,” he wrote.

“Was this purchase something you feel you were not provided sufficient financial information regarding and, if so, did you take any steps after your resignation to shed further light on this matter?”

