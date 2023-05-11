ANAS Sarwar accused Humza Yousaf of “campaigning for a Tory government” after the SNP laid out their demands for working with Labour in a hung parliament following the next Westminster vote.
Last week’s local election results in England suggested Labour might struggle to win a majority when the UK goes to the polls at some point in the next 18 months.
Earlier this week, Sir Keir ruled out any deal with the SNP because of “fundamental difference” over the constitution.
However, he repeatedly refused to dismiss the possibility of a coalition with the LibDems.
The SNP has said they will help put Sir Keir into No 10 if he devolves the powers to Holyrood to hold an independence referendum.
READ MORE: SNP claim Keir Starmer would U-turn on Indyref2 in hung parliament
During First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Mr Sarwar hit out at the SNP’s demands, saying: “It’s just been announced that interest rates will go up again, meaning higher mortgages, all because of Tory economic chaos.
“This in the same week that the SNP launched its campaign for another Tory government.
“Can I ask the First Minister to put aside his party’s self-interest and be honest – what is better for Scotland, a Labour government or a Tory government?”
Mr Yousaf told the Labour leader: “What’s best for Scotland is independence.”
He added: “It’s exceptionally brave for Anas Sarwar to go on this topic in this week of all weeks, because what we have in Keir Starmer’s Labour Party is someone who has refused to reverse every single measure of Tory austerity.
“What we have with Keir Starmer is of course an individual who has reneged on his promise to abolish tuition fees for students in England.
“What we have with Keir Starmer, just yesterday, is an individual who refused to repeal cruel Tory legislation such as the Illegal Migration Bill.
“Scotland doesn’t need cruel, harmful policies imposed on it, whether it’s by a politician that wears a blue tie or a politician that wears a red tie, what Scotland needs is the full powers of an independent nation to chart our own course and get out of this unequal and broken union.”
Mr Sarwar went on to ask the First Minister if he would prefer a Tory government at Westminster “because it’s cover for his own incompetence”.
Mr Yousaf replied: “We’re not interested in just getting rid of the Tories for a little while, we want rid of the Tories forever.
“The way we do that is of course by voting for independence.”
READ MORE: Starmer rules out SNP deal over independence 'fundamental difference'
The First Minister went on to accuse the Labour Party of a lurch to the right, describing it as a “Conservative tribute act.”
He added: “We are prepared to work with any political party in order to keep the Tories out of Number 10, why is Keir Starmer refusing to work with the Scottish National Party in order to keep the Tories out of Number 10?”
Responding, Mr Sarwar claimed the First Minister is more interested in attacking Labour than “getting rid of a Tory Government.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here