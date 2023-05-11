Last week’s local election results in England suggested Labour might struggle to win a majority when the UK goes to the polls at some point in the next 18 months.

Earlier this week, Sir Keir ruled out any deal with the SNP because of “fundamental difference” over the constitution.

However, he repeatedly refused to dismiss the possibility of a coalition with the LibDems.

The SNP has said they will help put Sir Keir into No 10 if he devolves the powers to Holyrood to hold an independence referendum.

During First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Mr Sarwar hit out at the SNP’s demands, saying: “It’s just been announced that interest rates will go up again, meaning higher mortgages, all because of Tory economic chaos.

“This in the same week that the SNP launched its campaign for another Tory government.

“Can I ask the First Minister to put aside his party’s self-interest and be honest – what is better for Scotland, a Labour government or a Tory government?”

Mr Yousaf told the Labour leader: “What’s best for Scotland is independence.”

He added: “It’s exceptionally brave for Anas Sarwar to go on this topic in this week of all weeks, because what we have in Keir Starmer’s Labour Party is someone who has refused to reverse every single measure of Tory austerity.

“What we have with Keir Starmer is of course an individual who has reneged on his promise to abolish tuition fees for students in England.

“What we have with Keir Starmer, just yesterday, is an individual who refused to repeal cruel Tory legislation such as the Illegal Migration Bill.

“Scotland doesn’t need cruel, harmful policies imposed on it, whether it’s by a politician that wears a blue tie or a politician that wears a red tie, what Scotland needs is the full powers of an independent nation to chart our own course and get out of this unequal and broken union.”

Mr Sarwar went on to ask the First Minister if he would prefer a Tory government at Westminster “because it’s cover for his own incompetence”.

Mr Yousaf replied: “We’re not interested in just getting rid of the Tories for a little while, we want rid of the Tories forever.

“The way we do that is of course by voting for independence.”

The First Minister went on to accuse the Labour Party of a lurch to the right, describing it as a “Conservative tribute act.”

He added: “We are prepared to work with any political party in order to keep the Tories out of Number 10, why is Keir Starmer refusing to work with the Scottish National Party in order to keep the Tories out of Number 10?”

Responding, Mr Sarwar claimed the First Minister is more interested in attacking Labour than “getting rid of a Tory Government.”