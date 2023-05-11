In a letter to Ian Maxwell, the governing body’s chief executive, the committee convenor calls the decision “regrettable” and asks them to explain why they agreed to move the start time of Celtic and Inverness Caledonian Thistle game from 3pm to 5.30pm.

Both clubs have already expressed their anger at the decision, but the SFA has so far refused to budge.

The game takes place on the same day as the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United, and broadcasters were said to have been keen to avoid a clash.

However, the late start for the game at Hampden will cause particular difficulty for fans of the highland team, as there are no trains or buses running from Glasgow after the final whistle is blown.

In her letter to Mr Maxwell, Claire Haughey, who chairs the Scottish Parliament's cross-party Health, Social Care and Sport Committee, said MSPs have had “numerous representations” about the SFA’s “regrettable decision to move the kick-off time of the Scottish Cup Final on Saturday 3 June from the traditional time of 3pm to 5.30pm.”

She added: “As I am sure you will already be aware, this change of kick-off time has caused considerable disruption to those travelling fans who had already made travel arrangements prior to it being announced.

“Alongside the safety implications of a later kick-off time, there is also a concern that the decision sets a dangerous precedent for other major sporting events in Scotland and will be no less disruptive to the viewing public.

“On this basis, I would urge the SFA to reconsider its decision and to reinstate the traditional kick-off time of 3pm for this year’s Scottish Cup Final.”

The MSP also asked the football bosses to give the Committee “an understanding of the reasons behind the SFA’s decision to change the kick-off time and, in reaching that decision, to outline any prior discussions you have had with Scottish Government Ministers, with transport service providers and with fan associations to ensure any associated disruption to individual travel plans would be kept to an acceptable minimum.”

Ms Haughey says if the original kick-off time cannot be reinstated, the SFA should set out the further steps they will be taking “to ensure the safety of all those attending the match, including adequate transport provision to enable travelling fans to return home safely afterwards, most notably those who will be travelling considerable distances.”

