The STUC has warned that the ambitious draft energy strategy and just transition plan, set out by the Scottish Government, “fails to meet its stated purpose” and instead sets out targets for new renewable energy supply without any detail of how new jobs will be created or community benefits retained.

Figures from the union show the lost potential of more than 16,000 jobs in offshore wind in 2021 whilst turnover, the total income generated by offshore wind, increased by 332 per cent.

Read more: SNP ministers urged to commit to fully clean energy system

STUC leaders have said that the energy strategy is a continuation of the failed approach currently being taken of prioritising inward investment and multi-national companies, often those which are state-owned by European neighbours.

The draft strategy includes a presumption against new oil and gas developments being granted in the North Sea and potentially accelerating the fossil fuel industry’s decline.

Oil and gas licences are reserved to the UK Government.

The document also commits to at least the equivalent of 50% of energy use to come from renewables by 2030.

The Scottish Government must cut 75% of 1990 levels of carbon emissions by 2030 and become net zero by 2045, under legal obligations agreed by MSPs.

Read more: Yousaf warns against shutting down North Sea oil and gas sector

But ministers have failed to meet seven out of the 11 annual targets so far, with statutory advisers, the Climate Change Committee, warning the 2030 emissions target is “moving out of view”.

The STUC has reiterated its call for a publicly-owned energy company in addition to mandatory licencing conditions on companies to include collective, sectoral bargaining for all energy workers.

STUC general secretary, Roz Foyer, said: “We are committed to continuing to work with government to ensure workers’ voices are heard in the quest for a genuine transition in which our members can put their faith.

“But targets and promises without the detail of how they will be delivered is no longer acceptable. This draft strategy fails to even set out the basics for transforming our broken energy system.

Read more: Union leaders demand oil and gas transition plans instead of political point-scoring

“Missed climate change targets, rampant profiteering and jobs promises broken leaves a bitter taste in the mouth of workers across Scotland who, justifiably, will have little faith in the Government’s ability to deliver on a just transition.”

She added: “Our response makes clear recommendations to the Scottish Government to create an energy strategy worthy of the workers within the industry.

“That includes building a publicly-owned energy company that puts people ahead of profit. We also need to bring an end to the repeatedly failed model of inward investment and private ownership within the sector which has done little to reinvest profits into the communities they serve.”

Meanwhile, the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) in Scotland has called for the introduction of specific energy grant support for small businesses and has warned the draft energy strategy needs a more detailed delivery plan.

The small firms’ lobby group has also underlined the importance of recognising the particular challenges faced by smaller businesses.

FSB’s Scotland policy chairman, Andrew McRae, said: “Our research consistently tells us that, while small business owners are very much aware of the challenges posed by the climate crisis and the need to take action to get to net zero, there is decidedly less awareness of what steps they can take on that journey, or the help that is available to them.

Read more: Revealed: SNP ministers who have met with oil giant behind Rosebank

“Without incentives, businesses will continue to struggle to make progress on decarbonisation. That’s why we’re calling for a Help to Green scheme which would give smaller operators grants to implement measures to reduce their carbon footprint.

“Furthermore, there needs to be a recognition that a one-size-fits all approach to business simply will not work. The energy price crisis threw into sharp focus the particular challenges faced by smaller traders, who have neither the consumer rights afforded to domestic users nor the bargaining power of larger corporations. There must, therefore, be a specific engagement strategy for businesses with a particular focus on SMEs.”

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions yesterday, Humza Yousaf refused to say whether the proposed Rosebank oil development in the North Sea should go ahead, despite his partners in government, the Scottish Greens, saying it should be opposed.

He told MSPs the Scottish Government will “listen to the responses” to the consultation on the energy strategy and will “analyse them carefully”.

Mr Yousaf added: “Be in no doubt that we are absolutely committed to our just transition away from oil and gas.

First Minister Humza Yousaf (Image: PA)

“It is important and crucial for our economy and our planet to make sure that we unleash the potential of the green economy.

"We have to make sure that we live up to our climate obligations—both domestic targets and international obligations. We have to make sure that we are playing our part in energy security domestically but also internationally.

“We will not throw a single worker in the north-east on to the scrap heap during the just transition process.”