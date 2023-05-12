A comedy club that threatened to pull an Edinburgh Fringe show featuring SNP MP Joanna Cherry has reversed its decision after admitting the decision constituted “unlawful discrimination”.
Ms Cherry had threatened to take legal action against The Stand in Edinburgh unless she receives an apology and the event is reinstated.
Staff at The Stand said they would refuse to work in relation to opposing Ms Cherry's views on transgender rights.
The Stand comedy club has publicly apologised to Ms Cherry after seeking further advice from its legal team.
The event is due to go ahead as planned, despite staff initially refusing to work due to Ms Cherry’s views.
The Stand will donate its profits from the event to charity.
The venue stressed it will "oppose all forms of discrimination" but said it would "recognise the rights of individuals to air views with many we disagree".
After staff at the venue, which is owned by Ms Cherry’s SNP colleague at Westminster, Tommy Shepard, refused to work the event, The Stand sought further legal advice.
In a statement, The Stand said: “Having considered the new advice, we now accept that the previous decision that the event could not go ahead was unfair and constituted unlawful discrimination against Ms Cherry.
“We now publicly and unreservedly apologise to Ms Cherry.
“We have sent a detailed response to Ms Cherry and her legal team and have spoken to the event’s promoters to confirm that we will be able to host the event as originally planned.”
The statement added: “The Stand will donate our share of the profit from the event to one of our partner charities, Edinburgh Food Project.
“The management of the event will be discussed with staff in the coming weeks.
“We have always been clear that we oppose all forms of discrimination and recognise the rights of individuals to air views with many we disagree.
“We hope this apology draws a line under this episode and allows The Stand to get back to doing what it does best.”
Ms Cherry said she welcomed the club’s apology.
The MP told BBC Radio Scotland: “It’s a very welcome move by The Stand and I accept their apology and I’m looking forward to taking a part in the event.
“I didn’t want to have to take legal action here, and this was never about money, but what my hope is that the fact that The Stand have fully and frankly accepted that cancelling the event on account of my philosophical views as a lesbian and a feminist was unlawful.
"I really hope that’s going to benefit other woman, and indeed men, by discouraging other people from discriminating against people like me who fully support equal rights for trans people but don’t believe that any man should be able to self identify as a woman.
“And I really hope that the detailed legal opinion I got on this issue, which remains published on my website, will be of benefit to other people in the future and will prevent other organisations from undertaking this kind of unlawful discrimination.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel