The public will get the chance to have its say on any plans for the Scottish Government to overhaul tax policy, the Deputy First Minister has insisted.
Shona Robison, who is also the Scottish Government’s Finance Secretary, said she plans to use this month’s medium-term financial strategy to reaffirm her “commitment to refreshing the framework for tax”.
In the SNP leadership election, Humza Yousaf pledged to create a new band of income tax for earnings between £43,662 and £125,140 – saying at the time the money raised could be used to fund increases to the Scottish Child Payment.
Since becoming First Minister, Mr Yousaf has stressed the need to be “bold” on tax, but as yet no changes to rates or bands have been announced.
Ms Robison said there will be consultation on any tax changes.
Speaking at an event in Edinburgh hosted by the Chartered Institute of Taxation and the Association of Taxation Technicians, she said the SNP has previously taken “difficult but necessary decisions on tax”.
These changes “released significant additional spending to invest in public services and Scotland’s economy while protecting those on the lowest incomes”, Ms Robison added.
She said the Scottish Government has made tackling poverty a key economic priority, as she told the audience of tax professionals: “Good governance begins with sound public finances.
“In relation to taxation, this includes continuing to use our limited powers over taxation to advance our fair and progressive Scottish approach to taxation.”
Having previously served as health secretary, the biggest spending department within the Scottish Government, Ms Robison said it is “quite different being on the other side of the money” since taking on the finance brief.
The medium term financial strategy will set out the “sustained significant fiscal and economic challenges Scotland faces over the medium term”, she said.
Ms Robison added she would use this to “reaffirm my commitment to refreshing the framework for tax and increasing our programme of engagement on tax policy”.
She went on to stress the Scottish Government is “committed to consulting widely on our tax policies”, saying this will “ensure that our decisions are informed by a broad range of public and stakeholder views”.
Here she highlighted the “social contract” between the Government and taxpayers, adding: “If we ask people to pay more tax, we have to be clear what that social contract delivers for those taxpayers.
“And that ensures people in Scotland have access to a range of social security benefits and public services that go significantly beyond what are provided in other parts of the UK – free tuition fees, prescriptions, the Scottish Child Payment.
“It is this unique social contract that continues to make Scotland an attractive place to live, work, study and do business.”
She also said ministers would welcome “input on how we can make the tax system simpler”.
