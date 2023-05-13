Scots need to “drive forward now” with a fresh independence bid after voters were “conned” into staying in the UK in 2014, Alex Salmond will claim.
The former Scottish First Minister will insist that almost a decade on from the referendum, the arguments that led to a majority voting for the union have been “destroyed”.
Mr Salmond, who formed the pro-independence Alba Party after quitting the SNP, will make the claims as he addresses his party conference in Inverness on Saturday.
READ MORE: SNP pick former anti-SNP candidate in sex-scandal council byelection
He will use his keynote speech to accuse the UK Government, which has repeatedly refused requests for another independence referendum, of “running scared”.
Mr Salmond will say: “The Tories have not just wrecked the economy – they have wrecked their own economic case for the union along with it.”
He will claim that in 2014, pro-UK parties “told us we would be safe in Sterling”, but “now Sterling is kept afloat by sky-high interest rates and every household in Scotland is paying the price”.
READ MORE: Alba urge people to demand and pass on Indyref2 refunds from SNP
He will continue: “In 2014 they told us that staying in the UK would mean lower energy bills – falling by £50. Now every household in Scotland is paying thousands extra.
“The No campaign in 2014 sneaked home on a false prospectus. Tory and Labour – the Better Together coalition – conned Scotland out of independence.
“With independence support still running high at 48%, Scots need to drive forward now on an independence agenda and not be duped or side-tracked once again.
“Scotland has the people, the resources and the foundations to be a successful independent country. It’s time for independence.”
Show less
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel