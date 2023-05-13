The Alba Party is willing to stand for election alongside other independence-supporting parties in a push for independence.
At its conference in Inverness, members of the party – led by former first minister Alex Salmond – voted in favour of a motion to stand on the same platform as other independence parties in an initiative described as “Scotland United”.
The motion also called for the immediate establishment of an independence convention to decide the way forward for the movement, a key pledge of former SNP leadership candidate Ash Regan.
However, the SNP or Scottish Greens are almost certain not to engage with such a move, leaving only the smaller pro-independence parties likely to take part.
Speaking in favour of the motion, the party’s Westminster leader Neale Hanvey said: “We affirm our commitment to independence as an immediate priority for Scotland to continue our policy work in preparation for that independent Scotland, to proclaim Scotland’s sovereign Claim of Right to determine our future.”
Alex Salmond, Alba Party leader
He added: “We call for the immediate establishment of a new independence convention, a convention to create the blueprint for and devise the route to an independent Scotland.
“To put that into effect, we are willing, absolutely willing, to co-ordinate with other independence parties to stand together as Scotland United on a joint mandate to initiate independence negotiations with Westminster.
“It’s time to bring together key representatives from political, civic and independence groupings to establish the way forward to independence for Scotland.
“With courage, conviction and determination, our number is growing and our arguments are strengthening – it’s time.”
Former UK ambassador Craig Murray – who was jailed for contempt of court due to a blog he wrote relating to the trial of Alex Salmond – spoke against the motion at the Inverness conference, saying the SNP were unlikely to co-operate with such a move.
The motion was passed with just one person voting against it.
