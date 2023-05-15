Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is facing the prospect of a run-off election following a close vote in Sunday's election.
Neither the incumbent or his main rival, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, look likely to achieve the 50 per cent of the vote needed to win outright.
Mr Kılıçdaroğlu runs an opposition coalition made up of six parties, with Mr Erdoğan increasingly unpopular amid a spiralling cost of living.
This year’s election largely centred on domestic issues such as the economy, civil rights and a February earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people.
Mr Erdoğan has been criticsed for his increasingly autocratic tendencies, with suppression of freedom of expression and assembly.
Mentioning the votes of Turks living abroad Mr Erdoğan said: “We don’t yet know if the elections ended in the first round… If our nation has chosen for a second round, that is also welcome."
If neither man reaches the 50% threshold there will be a run-off election on May 28.
Mr Erdoğan had 49.3% of the vote, while Mr Kılıçdaroğlu, had 45%, according to the state-run news agency Anadolu.
Mr Kılıçdaroğlu said: "Despite all of his lies and attacks, Erdoğan did not receive the desired outcome. No one should be enthusiastic about this being a done deal. The election is not won on the balcony"
