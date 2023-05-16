Opposition politicians said the revelation, first reported by the Scottish Sun, would lead to "raised eyebrows."

According to documents released to the paper through Freedom of Information, police applied for the warrant on March 20.

However, prosecutors did not sign off and send the request to a sheriff until April 3, a week after Humza Yousaf had been named winner in the race to replace Ms Sturgeon.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon: I underestimated polarisation of Scottish politics

The search of the former first minister’s house took place two days later on April 5, with police taking away a number of items listed on warrants.

Police also seized a luxury campervan from outside the Dunfermline home of Ms Sturgeon's 92-year-old widowed mother-in-law.

Peter Murrell, Ms Sturgeon’s husband, and the ex-chief executive of the SNP, was arrested on the same day and questioned for over 11 hours before being released without charge, pending further investigation.

Party sources later claimed it had been bought as a Covid-compliant ‘battle bus’ for the Holyrood elections, but had not been needed.

READ MORE: Yousaf swerves questions over latest luxury campervan revelations

Scottish Conservative MSP Russell Findlay said: “Given obvious sensitivities about alleged fraud relating to the party of government, and the husband of the former first minister, it’s vital any issues about timings and procedures are made clear to the public.”

Labour’s Jackie Baillie said: “This is a very interesting revelation that will lead to raised eyebrows across Scotland.”

She added: “Whilst I accept that the Lord Advocate may not have had a direct influence on the timing, this story underlines why we need to have a serious discussion about separating the role of the Lord Advocate to ensure that no perception of conflict of interest can ever occur.”

The Crown Office told the paper: “It is standard that any case regarding politicians is dealt with by prosecutors without the involvement of the Lord Advocate or Solicitor General. We will continue to work with police on this ongoing investigation.”

Police Scotland said: “As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further.”



