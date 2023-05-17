Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has said he is concerned the Scottish Government ferry fiasco has led to ministers misusing taxpayers’ money.
The comment came after the SNP-Green administration pushed ahead with plans to build a second ferry at the Ferguson Marine shipyard, despite officials warning it would be cheaper to tender for a new one.
Neil Gray, the minister for wellbeing economy, told Holryood on Tuesday he would sign a “letter of comfort” so that government could proceed with the delayed, over-budget hull 802, even though the project had failed the value for money test in the due diligence assessment.
READ MORE: Minister says there's no 'blank cheque' over ferries crisis
He said there was a “wider economic case” of supporting island communities and commercial shipbuilding on the Clyde, while opting for a new vessel would mean waiting until May 2027 at the earliest.
In the Commons on Wednesday, Labour’s shadow Scotland minister Liz Twist asked Alister Jack if he agreed that the Scottish Government was “misusing taxpayer’s money while the islands are left without transport connections?”
The Scottish Secretary replied: “I certainly do.”
READ MORE: ScotGov grants £60m+ extra spend on fiasco ferries despite value fail
Earlier, the Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross had asked Mr Jack if he believed that islanders had been abandoned.
“Island communities have been terribly let down by the Scottish Government,” the Scottish Secretary replied. “Ministers should always spend taxpayers' money efficiently even if it means losing face.”
SNP members pushed the Tory frontbencher on the UK Government’s plans to curb the Scottish Government’s dealings with governments overseas.
Last month, the Foreign Office wrote to all UK heads of mission to insist that all meetings involving ministers in Edinburgh and overseas governments must be organised through them and attended by UK officials.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel