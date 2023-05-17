New analysis by Scottish Labour has found that in 2022, almost 9,000 children and young people had their referral to CAMHS rejected – equating to almost 25 young people every day.

The new figures show a sharp rise compared to pre-pandemic levels, with the number of rejected referrals now more than 18 per cent higher than in 2019. Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has issued a warning over the trend ahead of his party holding a debate on mental health at Holyrood.

In 2019, 7,565 CAMHS referrals were rejected, but this has risen by 18.3% to 7,565 by 2022.

The party’s motion highlights the fact almost 30,000 children, young people and adults are currently waiting for mental health treatment and sets out a number of key policies to improve services.

Labour’s asks include the creation of a new referral system to ensure no young person is rejected for treatment, the provision of a dedicated mental health worker in every GP practice and a mental health A&E department in every health board so that patients can be fast-tracked, and an increase in mental health spending to at least 11 per cent of the NHS budget.

Mr Sarwar said “Children and young people in Scotland have been abandoned by the SNP at every turn, from their dire record on education to their failure to support CAMHS.

“Mental health services are at breaking point despite the tireless work of NHS staff, and thousands of children and young people are at risk of falling through the cracks.”

He added: “Rejected referrals soared during Humza Yousaf’s time as Health Secretary – now he needs to fix it as First Minister.

“The SNP must back Labour’s motion and deliver the action we desperately need to prevent a full-blown mental health crisis unfolding in Scotland.”

A counter motion, to be put forward by Mental Health Minister Maree Todd, acknowledges that "many people are struggling with their mental health and wellbeing".

But it points to "the cumulative impact that the Covid-19 pandemic, the conflict in Ukraine, Brexit and the cost of living crisis have had on the mental wellbeing of children, young people and adults across the country".