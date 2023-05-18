A woman who became an unlikely social media sensation due to a town council meeting is to address MSPs about her experience.
Jackie Weaver will give evidence to members of the Scottish Parliament’s Local Government, Housing and Planning Committee as it marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of community councils in Scotland.
Ms Weaver made headlines after a video recording of a meeting of Handforth Parish Council where she acted as clerk was watched by millions on Twitter.
As councillors traded insults at the meeting – which took place over Zoom – Ms Weaver was famously told by the then chair that she had “no authority here”.
READ MORE: Yousaf told to investigate Gilruth's 'clear-cut sackable offence' over rail works
She has now be invited to share her experiences and insights into local governance and management with MSPs, and will do so remotely at a meeting next week.
The committee will also hear from a panel of community councillors from across Scotland, with representatives coming from Edinburgh, Shetland, Aberdeenshire, West Lothian, Moray, Clackmannanshire and Cambuslang in South Lanarkshire.
Speaking ahead of the meeting, committee convener Ariane Burgess said: “The committee are looking forward to welcoming Jackie Weaver and community councillors from all over Scotland to share their experiences of community involvement in decision-making, and their views on how this can be improved.
“Fifty years on from the establishment of community councils, it’s important that we recognise and celebrate the contributions that individuals and groups involved make to their communities.
“We also hope this session can contribute towards shaping the Scottish Government’s local governance review, ensuring communities continue to be empowered and supported to do so in the decades ahead.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here