THE number of drivers caught using their phones at the wheel in Scotland has bounced back to pre-pandemic levels, according to new figures.
Statistics released to the Scottish Liberal Democrats under Freedom of Information revealed that in 2022 there were 2,655 recorded offences, up from 1,544 in 2021.
In 2019, the final year before coronvirus arrived, there were 2,226.
LibDem justice spokesperson Liam McArthur said: "Mobile phones are ubiquitous nowadays but they are certainly not a safe thing to be using behind the wheel unless you have a properly set up hands free system.
"For obvious reasons the number of drivers being pulled over by the police for mobile phone offences dropped during the pandemic. These figures show, however, that the number of offences have bounced right back post-pandemic.
"In the interests of road safety, the Scottish Government must work with the police to ensure the public are properly informed of the risks of using a mobile while driving and that those acting carelessly face proper punishments.”
There have been a number of high profile cases recently.
At the end of the last year, a school bus driver in Aberdeen was charged for using his mobile while at the wheel.
Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan, head of Road Policing, said: “Road safety is a priority for Police Scotland and we are part of a crucial partnership approach.
“Our officers are out every day educating road users and carrying out enforcement.
“We have dedicated intelligence-led patrols on targeted routes to take action against dangerous drivers and respond to community concerns.
“We also support a national calendar of road safety activity and deliver campaigns, which include highlighting the risk of mobile phone use.
“Everyone has a responsibility to take care on Scotland’s roads.”
