The Home Secretary, who is due in the Commons for Home Office Questions, is also facing an investigation into whether her actions broke the ministerial code - a sacking offence.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner last night sent a series of questions to Rishi Sunak about the row, urging him to “show some backbone” and send in his ethics adviser.

It followed the Mail on Sunday and Sunday Times reporting that in her previous role as Attorney General, Ms Braverman asked officials to help her avoid publicity after she went over the limit in a 50mph zone.

After she was caught by police last summer, Mr Braverman was given the option of three penalty points, putting up her insurance costs, or an online speeding awareness course.

Despite it being a private matter, Ms Braverman reportedly asked officials to see if she could have a one-to-one session on the course or keep her camera off, so other motorists didn’t see her.

Officials refused as they were forbidden from getting involved, and a political aide was asked instead, but the course provider refused.

In the end, Ms Braverman accepted the penalty points.

The Home Secretary is already facing a crunch week with official figures expected to show record legal immigration of more than 700,000, despite Tory promises to slash the numbers.

Asked three times at the G7 in Japan whether Ms Braverman had acted correctly, Mr Sunak refused to support her, saying instead: “I don’t know the full details of what has happened nor have I spoken to the Home Secretary.

“I think you can see first hand what I have been doing over the last day or so. I understand that she’s expressed regret for speeding, accepted the penalty and paid the fine.”

Mr Sunak, who is expected to speak to Mrs Braverman as well as Cabinet Secretary Simon Case on his return, was frustrated at being asked whether he would ask his ethics adviser Sir Laurie Magnus to investigate.

“Did you have any questions about the summit?” he asked reporters.

No 10 later insisted Mr Sunak had full confidence in his Home Secretary.

Labour said Mrs Braverman may have breached the ministerial code if the press reports were accurate and called on Mr Sunak to order in Sir Laurie.

In her letter to Mr Sunak, Ms Rayner said the PM should act “without delay”.

She said: “Members of the Cabinet are subject to the same laws as the rest of us, and any attempt to direct civil servants to obtain special treatment in this matter would clearly amount to an unacceptable abuse of power and privilege by the Home Secretary.”

In a statement, she added: “The Prime Minister must show some backbone and order his ethics adviser to investigate the Home Secretary to get to the bottom of this episode without further delay.

The public have a right to know whether the minister responsible for law and order sought to abuse her position in an attempt to gain preferential treatment to avoid a speeding fine.

“This Conservative Cabinet appear to think they are above the laws that govern the rest of us.”

Mrs Braverman was appointed to her Home Office role by Mr Sunak in October only six days after she quit as home secretary during Liz Truss’ premiership for sharing a sensitive document with a Tory backbencher from a personal email without permission.

In his first speech outside No10, Mr Sunak vowed to lead an administration with “integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level”.

Ms Rayner said: “Rishi Sunak was too weak to deal with Suella Braverman the last time she broke the ministerial code, and his reluctance to order an investigation right away speaks volumes on how seriously he takes his promise to bring integrity to Government.”

A source close to Mrs Braverman told PA news agency that she notified the Cabinet Office after getting the speeding ticket near London last summer.

A spokesman for the Home Secretary said she regretted speeding and had since accepted the points and paid the fine.

Liberal Democrat chief whip Wendy Chamberlain, said: “Rishi Sunak is so weak he can’t even make sure his own ministers maintain the very basic level of integrity.

“The least he can do is come to Parliament and explain this farce.”

Green MSP Maggie Chapman said: “This looks like yet another abuse of power from a Home Secretary who seems to think it's one rule for her and another for everyone else."