Answering an urgent question in the Commons about the Home Secretary’s bid to escape a group speeding awareness course for breaking the speed limit, Jeremy Quinn said the “one advantage of a campervan is I suppose it doesn't go very fast.”

The jibe came as the minister was dragged to parliament as pressure continues to mount on Rishi Sunak to order an inquiry into whether Ms Braverman breached the ministerial code by asking civil servants to help her escape a group speed awareness course.

READ MORE: Key by election looms after Margaret Ferrier MP loses appeal

The Home Secretary has insisted she did “nothing untoward” though has not denied asking staff for help.

According to the Times, officials were so concerned by her request they emailed the Cabinet Office’s propriety and ethics team, who told them to disregard it.

The paper also reported Mrs Braverman instructed them to organise the course, rather than simply soliciting advice, the newspaper suggested.

Ultimately, the minister did not go on the course, paid a fine and took three points on her licence.

Meanwhile, a fresh allegation of a ministerial code breach has emerged, with the Independent reporting that Ms Braverman failed to disclose that she co-founded a charity called the Africa Justice Foundation which worked has close links to the government of Rwanda.

Several people the charity worked with are now key members of President Paul Kagame’s administration and are involved in the UK’s £140m deal to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

The paper says Ms Braverman resigned from her post as director of the Africa Justice Foundation weeks before being elected to parliament, and did not declare her previous role to Home Office permanent secretary Matthew Rycroft last year.

READ MORE: 'Truly dreadful': numbers waiting too long in A&E worst since January

Responding to the urgent question in the Commons, Mr Quinn told MPs: “The Prime Minister made clear to the House yesterday that he is receiving information on the issues raised.

“Since returning from the G7, the Prime Minister has met both the independent adviser and the Home Secretary and asked for further information.

“It is right that the Prime Minister, as the head of the executive and the arbiter of the Ministerial Code, be allowed time to receive relevant information on this matter.

“Honourable members will be updated on this in due course.”

The SNP’s Kirsty Blackman described the situation as “a descent into absolute farce.”

“Instead of professionalism, accountability and integrity that the prime minister promised when he came into office, we are faced with calamity, chaos and corruption,” she said.

“How can the Prime Minister continue to pretend that he's presiding over a government with anything other than their own personal interests at heart?

“Isn't it the case that the people of Scotland and indeed all the people of these isles will be better served by politicians who actually understand and stick to the principles of public life and the ministerial code?

“Will the Prime Minister ensure that an investigation is undertaken into all of the alleged ministerial code preachers? What is the point in having a ministerial code if ministers simply ignore it?”

Mr Quinn said it was “interesting to hear from the SNP about farcical situations with ethics.”

“And the one advantage of a campervan is I suppose it doesn't go very fast,” he added.

READ MORE: Claim no-take zone shows fishing ban plans can be 'underwater triumph'

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said voters expected lawmakers to follow the rules.

“After days of dither and delay… the Prime Minister still hasn’t decided whether there should be an investigation by his ethics adviser. When can we expect to know what the Prime Minister is thinking on this matter?”

She pointed to Ms Braverman’s resignation as Home Secretary last October, after she breached the ministerial code by using her private email account to discuss the Government's immigration plan.

“How many strikes before she is out?”Ms Rayner asked.

Mr Quin said he would not “get into speculation about the events in question.”

He added: “What you know of the Prime Minister is that he will deal with these issues properly and professionally, but the first point of that is to gather the information required on which he can take a view.”