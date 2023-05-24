RISHI Sunak has ruled that his Home Secretyary did not break the ministerial code over a speeding fine but admitted she could have taken “a better course of action”.
The Prime Minister said Suella Braverman could have done more “to avoid giving rise to the perception of impropriety”.
Ms Braverman said she deeply regretted that her actions may have led to such a perception and said she in hindsight she “would have chosen a different course of action”.
It means Mr Braverman does not face the sack for a breach of the code, but her conduct and that of the PM are now likely to come under intense fire from opposition parties.
The Liberal Democrats said the PM was guilty of a "cowardly cop out" and "in office but barely in power”.
When he entered No10 last October, Mr Sunak promised he would lead a government of "integrity, professionalism and accountability".
The opposition had demanded that Mr Sunak instruct his ethics adviser, Sir Laurie Magnus, to investigate whether the ministerial code had been breached.
But in the end, after consulting but mnot instructing Sir Laurie, the Prime Minister decided not to do so, and as the sole judge of the code, ruled Ms Bravermand didn’t break it.
It was reported on Sunday - and not denied - that Ms Braverman asked her officials to help her avoid getting penalty points on her licence after getting a speeding fine.
Caught in a 50mph zone near London in her previous job as Attorney General last summer, she faced three points or taking an online speeding awareness course.
Despite it being a private mater, Ms Braverman reportedly asked her civil servants to see if she could have a one-to-one session or keep her camera off, so that other motorists wouldn’t see her.
The officials refused as they were forbidden from getting involved under their own code of conduct, and a political aide asked instead, but the course provider refused.
In the end, Ms Braverman accepted the penalty points.
In a letter to the PM, she apologised for the “distraction” her handling of a speeding offence has caused.
She wrote: “In hindsight, or if faced with a similar situation again, I would have chosen a different course of action.
“I sought to explore whether bespoke arrangements were possible, given my personal circumstances as a security-protected Minister.
“I recognise how some people have construed this as me seeking to avoid sanction - at no point was that the intention or outcome.
“Nonetheless, given the fundamental importance of integrity in public life, I deeply regret that my actions may have given rise to that perception, and I apologise for the distraction this has caused.
“I am deeply committed to all the Nolan Principles of Public Life, including honesty, integrity and openness, and I regret that these events have led some to question my commitment.
“I have at all times been truthful and transparent, and taken decisions guided by what I believed was right and appropriate given my office, not by any personal motivation.
"Another principle, of course, is leadership: Ministers must hold themselves, and be seen to hold themselves, to the highest standards.
“I have always strived, and will continue to strive, to do this.”
She said that asking officials about a speed awareness course reflected her lack of familiarity with protocol relating to her new status as a “protected person” when she became Home Secretary last September.
“My actions were always directed toward finding an appropriate way to participate in the speed awareness course, taking into account my new role as Home Secretary and the necessary security and privacy issues that this raised," she wrote.
“My interactions with officials intended to provide appropriate clarification of the options available to me in my role as Home Secretary.
“Whenever I was informed that a possible option was not available, I accepted that.
“At no point did I instruct officials to behave contrary to the advice that was provided.”
She added: “I also understand that, despite being aware of events at the time, at no point did the Permanent Secretary or Cabinet Office suggest that my actions resulted in a conflict of interest or merited any investigation.”
In reply, the Prime Minister said a “better course of action could have been taken” but he had decided she not breach the ministerial code “on the basis” of her letter and his discussion with her.
He said: “I have consulted with my independent adviser.
"He has advised that on this occasion further investigation is not necessary and I have accepted that advice.
"On the basis of your letter and our discussion, my decision is that these matters do not amount to a breach of the ministerial code.
“As you have recognised, a better course of action could have been taken to avoid giving rise to the perception of impropriety.”
Liberal Democrat chief whip Wendy Chamberlain accused Tory ministers of having “dragged standards in public life into the gutter”.
The North East Fife MP said: “This is a cowardly cop-out from Rishi Sunak. With every scandal, we see the Prime Minister dither, delay and flip-flop, never taking decisive action.
"This is not the leadership the country needs during such a severe cost-of-living crisis. Sunak is too weak to even order an investigation, let alone sack his Home Secretary.
“Sunak had the chance to do the right thing but instead he’s once again chosen to be ruled by his own hardline backbenchers.
"He may be in office but he is barely in power.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here