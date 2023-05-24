The Prime Minister’s intervention came as he was pushed on rising food prices by the SNP’s Westminster leader, Stephen Flynn.

The Aberdeen South MP accused the UK Government of dragging its heels over skyrocketing costs for consumers.

During Wednesday’s Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Flynn said: “We learnt today that the price of milk, cheese and eggs are up 29 per cent, the price of pasta up 27%, the price of a loaf of bread 18%.

“Does the Prime Minister agree that this is no longer just a cost-of-living crisis, this is a cost-of-greed crisis?

Mr Sunak replied: “It was welcome that inflation has fallen today but as the Chancellor said we should not be complacent because there is more work to do.

“The Right Honourable Gentleman is right to highlight the impact of food inflation which is too high – common here and levels that we’ve seen in other European countries like Sweden and Germany.

“We are providing significant support to help people with the cost of living and the Chancellor has met with companies in the supermarket and food supply chain to make sure that they are doing everything they can to bring prices down.”

Mr Flynn then raised Jeremy Hunt’s meeting Competition and Markets Authority, the non-government body tasked with preventing unfair business practices.

They are currently reviewing supermarket food pricing rules.

After the meeting, the Treasury issued a statement saying the UK Government “stands ready to update pricing rules and guidance on the back of the CMA’s review of unit pricing.”

“Let's get real, because food inflation remains at a near 45 year high,” the SNP politician told MPs. “Now yesterday the Treasury indicated that the Chancellor stands ready to act.

“But his actions seem to be predicated on the outcome of a review by the Consumer and Market Authority.

“So can the Prime Minister perhaps enlighten us? When does he expect that review to conclude? Because working families can't afford to wait much longer?”

Responding, the Prime Minister said the CMA was independent of government.

“The Chancellor did meet with them recently to discuss the situation in the grocery industry, and it'd be for the CMA to make decisions on that. But we're doing everything we can to help consumers manage the challenges of the cost of living.

“But if the SNP wanted to do their bit, maybe they could reconsider their Deposit Return Scheme, it's very clear what people have said it will reduce choice and increase prices for consumers.”

The DRS is currently on pause as the UK and Scottish governments argue over the request for an exemption under the UK Internal Market Act.

The UK Government is working on its own scheme, expected to launch next year.

Earlier, Mr Sunak clashed with Sir Keir Starmer over immigration.

It was a rowdy session which saw Speaker Lindsay Hoyle throw one noisy Tory MP out of the chamber for heckling.

Paul Bristow later admitted to the PA that he had been a "little overexcited.”

The Labour leader told the Commons: “They have lost control of the economy, they have lost control of public services and now they have lost control of immigration. And if he was serious about weaning his Government off the immigration lever, he would get serious about wages in Britain and get serious about skills and training.”

The Prime Minister said Labour’s position on immigration was “to see even more people coming to the UK, increasing the numbers.”

“It’s not just my view, those are the words of his own frontbencher who said ‘having a target is insensible and that the numbers might have to go up’.”







