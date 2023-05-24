ENVIRONMENTAL campaigners protested outside a Tesco in Fife, urging the supermarket giant to back Scotland’s beleaguered Deposit Return Scheme.
The chain has been critical of the Scottish Government’s planned recycling initiative, describing it as “not fit for purpose” and warning that it would lead to higher prices and confuse customers.
The firm has also called for Scotland to take part in the UK-wide scheme rather than organise its own.
READ MORE: Sunak calls on Scottish Government to scrap Deposit Return Scheme
The already delayed Scottish Government scheme is due to launch in 2024, while the UK Government’s will start in late 2025.
In a recent report, Tesco warned that “multiple different approaches within the UK jeopardises the sustainability and viability of schemes and a joined-up approach across the UK must be adopted.”
Campaigners from the Association for the Protection of Rural Scotland and local litter picking group, Fife Street Champions, gathered outside the Duloch store, with trolleys filled with cans and bottles taken from the streets of Dunfermline.
They said the three delays to the DRS had resulted in “2.7 billion drinks containers being littered, landfilled, or incinerated, and almost 500,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions being released into the atmosphere.”
Kat Jones, Director of APRS said: “Everyone is trying to make changes to address the waste we produce and ensure a more sustainable Scotland. However, some, such as supermarkets, have far greater responsibility in doing so.
"At this stage, calling for further delays to the Scottish deposit return scheme is a betrayal of our environment.
“A deposit return scheme is a key circular economy policy which aims to address litter and waste.
"This week I received some online advertising from Tesco saying that they are ‘committed to putting less plastic in your trolley’ but are they committed to less plastic on our streets and in our countryside?’
READ MORE: Humza Yousaf to Rishi Sunak: Foreign Secretary 'incredibly clumsy'
The future of the Scottish scheme is currently in doubt as ministers in Edinburgh and London clash over an exemption to the UK’s Internal Market Act.
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has claimed that assessments for the Scottish scheme have yet to be submitted.
Lorna Slater, the Scottish Circular Economy minister in the SNP-Green administration. has disputed that and insisted that all the information necessary to grant an exemption has been provided.
The Internal Mark Act was brought in after Brexit to try and ensure frictionless trade across the different nations of the UK.
Concerns have been raised that because Scotland’s scheme would come in before similar initiatives in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, it could ultimately create a trade barrier.
Ms Slater has previously warned that without a decision from Whitehall by the end of the month, the scheme may not be viable.
On Wednesday, Rishi Sunak said the Scottish Government should 'reconsider' the DRS.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel