“THERE is a culture of secrecy and cover-up at the heart of this dysfunctional and incompetent SNP government,” Anas Sarwar declared at FMQs.
Who told him? SNP MSPs hissed at each other in panic. Find the leaker. Kill him!
The number of Freedom of Information requests going to a minister for “sign-off or cover up” had risen five-fold since 2020, the Scottish Labour leader went on.
Mmm, better, better, muttered the Nat benches.
“So can I ask the First Minister, what’s he got to hide?”
READ MORE: Shock as vote to suspend Margaret Ferrier delayed until June
Humza Yousaf was in a humorous mood. “There is nothing to hide,” he smiled, shredding the last of his party’s ten million membership cards.
“I want to ensure.. we are the most transparent Government on these islands.”
As for the ferries saga that Mr Sarwar mentioned earlier, the latest twist was openly declared. “That is not hiding away; that is transparency in action.”
As the SNP’s troops clapped loud enough to break HQ’s bugging gear, Mr Sarwar grinned in anticipation of his own comeback.
“He says he’s transparent - transparently hopeless.”
He then accused Mr Yousaf of trying to “intimidate his critics”.
The FM lamented the “desperate, desperate stuff” from his opponent. Anas Sarwar was clearly “somebody who has lots of style but no substance”.
The non-Nat bits of the chamber howled in laughter. A thicket of Labour arms pointed ironically at the FM. The Presiding Officer called for calm. Mr Yousaf started to lose it.
He remembered Mr Sarwar had voiced doubts over the dismal deposit return scheme. Not that he'd ever intimidate a critic, but that obviously meant the bloke was Tory scum.
“Anas Sarwar is so desperate to attack the SNP he’s siding with the party that’s determined to undermine devolution,” the leader of the country burbled.
Mr Sarwar asked how many police probes the SNP had now. Equally dignified, Mr Yousaf said he was “a loser”. Hutchesons’ Grammar must wish it had expelled the pair of them.
Later, the deplorable state of the Clyde and Hebrides ferries came up. Tory Donald Cameron urged compensation for folk unable to get on or off Mull at the moment.
READ MORE: Analysis: Nothing can stop it! The Woke Blob will devour us all!
Mr Yousaf had a brilliant idea about ferries. When CalMac’s junkers didn’t show up, they had to pay a fine, so that money could be spent on ferries that did show up.
These “penalty deductions” were already paying for £3million of the £9m bill to hire a new boat to cover break-downs.
“It is right that money is reinvested for the benefit of the resilience of the entire network,” he explained.
So if you want a better service, all you need is a lousy service to pay for it. Sorted.
It was yet more transparency - transparently mad.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here