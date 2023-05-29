SNP veteran Fergus Ewing has called for Highland constituencies to be redrawn amid concerns the regions's voters are going unheard.
The backbencher has long argued that rural communities are being overlooked at a Scottish parliament dominated by the densely populated central belt.
Highland politicians say they struggle to deliver a good service to their voters because of the distances they have to cover.
Writing in The Times, Mr Ewing suggests increasing the number of seats in the Highland council area from three to four in the current round of boundary changes.
He said: "Were just seat to be reduced from cities a fourth can be created in The Highlands."
He said the constituency of his colleague Kate Forbes, MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, was more than 500 times the size of the average Glasgow seat.
His call has been backed by other MPs who are concerned about the size of Westminster electoral districts in the Scottish Highlands. These will get bigger under separate boundary changes.
Ian Blackford, MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber, said: "My current constituency is 12,000 sq km, which, for context, is about the same size as Northern Ireland.
"A big part of the job is being able to meet with people and from a practical point of view, that is extremely difficult.
"I have had to do surgeries in 32 different places.
"It is important that people are represented properly and I just do not feel with the size of these constituencies that it is possible to do that.
"I think people are disadvantaged," he added.
Mr Blackford says the area should be treated the same as Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland. The electorate of the Western Isles is less than a third of the size as Mr Ewing's Inverness and Nairn.
Jamie Stone, Liberal Democrat MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross agreed.
He said: "With the best will in the world, you can't really cover an area as big as mine or Ian's.
"This has to be revisited because it's becoming frankly ludicrous."
