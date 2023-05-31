Technology experts, academics and politicians have called for governments to do more to mitigate “the risk of extinction” from artificial intelligence (AI).
The one-sentence warning was backed by some of the biggest names in the AI sector, including the chief executive and co-founder of ChatGPT, senior bosses at Google, and Geoffrey Hinton, a man often referred to as the “Godfather of AI”.
Among the more than 350 signatories was the University of Edinburgh’s Dr Atoosa Kasirzadeh, a philosopher who specialises in the ethics of AI.
It was also backed by former Labour MP and defence secretary Des Browne.
The statement, which was organised by the Centre for AI Safety, said mitigating this risk “should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war”.
Rishi Sunak has declared that the UK will be at the forefront of efforts to develop AI responsibly, promising that the technology would be implemented “safely and securely with guard rails”.
Other academics said the statement was unhelpful.
Dr Mhairi Aitken, ethics research fellow at the Alan Turing Institute, told The Times: “The narrative of super-intelligent AI is a familiar plotline from countless Hollywood blockbuster movies, and that familiarity makes it compelling, but it is nonetheless false.”
Last week, Rishi Sunak met the chief executives of Google DeepMind, OpenAI and Anthropic AI to discuss “the risks of the technology, ranging from disinformation and national security to existential threats.”
The Prime Minister is reportedly concerned about the risks of the technology, though at the same time wary of over-regulating.
A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The starting point for us is safety, and making sure the public have confidence in how AI is being used on their behalf. Everyone is well aware of the potential benefits and risks of AI. Some of this tech is moving so fast it’s unknown.”
On Thursday, Holyrood will debate a Scottish Government motion on “trustworthy, ethical and inclusive Artificial Intelligence.”
