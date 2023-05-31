Unite said the policy lacked crucial details.

Sharon Graham, the union’s general secretary said: “Grabbing the headlines is easy, developing a serious plan for more renewable energy is not.”

According to reports over the weekend, Sir Keir Starmer is due to announce the ban next month when he outlines his “national mission” to cut the UK’s reliance on fossil fuels.

A Labour source told press: “We are against the granting of new licences for oil and gas in the North Sea.

“They will do nothing to cut bills, as the Tories have acknowledged.

“They undermine our energy security and would drive a coach and horse through our climate targets."

“But Labour would continue to use existing oil and gas wells over the coming decades and manage them sustainably as we transform the UK into a clean energy superpower.”

The leaked policy proposal has already met with fierce resistance from the industry and the unions.

Ms Graham said the party had acted recklessly.

“When Keir Starmer decided to let the world know that he would halt new oil and gas production in the North Sea he left out everything that was important – the detail.

“Labour must now be very clear that they will not let workers pay the price for the transition to renewable energy. When it comes to jobs we can’t have jam tomorrow.”

“We cannot have a repeat of the devastation wrought on workers and their communities by the closure of the coal mines.

"It is reckless in the extreme to talk about halting this industry without offering a coherent, fully funded plan for jobs."

She said any transition plan for the North Sea would require "substantial investment."

"We have yet to see Labour, or any political party, commit to the serious amounts that will be needed," she added.

Ms Graham is the latest Union boss to speak out against the plans.

Over the weekend, Gary Smith, from the GMB Union — one of Labour’s biggest donors — said the proposal would leave the UK more reliant on imports from Russia.

Meanwhile, Labour donor Dale Vince has vowed to double all money given to Just Stop Oil for the next 48 hours after senior Conservatives urged Sir Keir to return the funds the green energy entrepreneur gave to the party.

The businessman took to Twitter to make the promise.

“This is what we did after the right-wing mud slinging…” he tweeted.

💥This is what we did after the right wing mud slinging…



Make a donation to @JustStop_Oil in the next 48 hours and I will double the amount you give.



Visit Just Stop Oil website to donate… — Dale Vince (@DaleVince) May 31, 2023

The businessman, who is the founder of green energy firm Ecotricity, has given around £1.5 million to Labour over the past decade, according to filings to the Electoral Commission.

Speaking to the PA, Mr Vince said there was no link between his donations and the party's position on new licenses.

“That’s not connected to donating to them," he said. "I’ve been doing that for years, since Ed Miliband was leader.

“Keir Starmer has already said he’s going to do this, at Davos, so this isn’t a new story.

"It’s a mudslinging exercise, trying to make a whole lot of fuss about something, trying to create some smoke and pretend there’s a fire.”

He added: “It’s fear of the election – the polls are looking pretty bad for the Tories. I think they’re desperate to have something to attack Labour with and this is a really flimsy stretch of an attempt to find some dirt on Labour in terms of funding."