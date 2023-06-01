LABOUR’S plan to block new oil and gas projects in the North Sea would cost every Scot £1,100, according to an analysis by the Scottish Conservatives.
Liam Kerr, the party’s energy spokesman said Sir Keir Starmer’s proposal to end new exploration completely could cost the Scottish economy an estimated £6 billion by 2030.
A spokesman for Labour described the Tory figure as “fantasy economics.”
The policy has yet to be formally confirmed, with the leader of the opposition expected to announce the ban later this month when he outlines his “national mission” to cut the UK’s reliance on fossil fuels.
But the proposal has come in for fierce criticism from the industry and unions ever since it was leaked to press over the weekend.
However, it has been broadly supported by climate campaigners.
Yesterday, Unite, the party’s biggest donor, expressed their reservations, warning that it could lead to devastation similar to that inflicted on coal mining towns following the closure of the pits.
In their calculations, the Tories pointed to an independent analysis produced for the Scottish Government, which forecast around £6 billion lost Gross Value Add. They said this worked out at £1,094.91 for each person in Scotland.
Mr Kerr said: “Labour’s policy means, of course, we’d need to import oil and gas from overseas to meet our energy needs, which would increase our carbon footprint, as well as throwing tens of thousands of skilled workers under the bus.
“We already knew that the SNP and Greens had abandoned oil and gas workers, but as it’s the Westminster Government who decide on granting new licences, it’s Keir Starmer and Labour who would deliver a hammer blow to Scotland’s economy if they won the next general election.”
A Scottish Labour spokesperson said: “This is fantasy economics from the party that crashed our economy and inflicted Liz Truss on our country.
“Labour’s transformational green prosperity plans will ensure workers don’t pay the price for our climate goals and unlock the jobs, opportunities and industries of the future.”
The party said the Tory calculation did not take into account their plans for a national energy company, and the £28bn of annual investment in green jobs and industries Labour is proposing every year for the next decade.
While it was easy enough for Labour to brush off criticism from the Tories, they may struggle more to deal with the attacks on the policy from the trade unions.
Yesterday, Unite — their biggest donor — said the plan lacked crucial details.
Sharon Graham, the union’s general secretary said: “Grabbing the headlines is easy, developing a serious plan for more renewable energy is not.”
She said the party had acted recklessly.
“When Keir Starmer decided to let the world know that he would halt new oil and gas production in the North Sea he left out everything that was important – the detail.
“Labour must now be very clear that they will not let workers pay the price for the transition to renewable energy. When it comes to jobs we can’t have jam tomorrow.”
“We cannot have a repeat of the devastation wrought on workers and their communities by the closure of the coal mines.
"It is reckless in the extreme to talk about halting this industry without offering a coherent, fully funded plan for jobs."
She said any transition plan for the North Sea would require "substantial investment."
"We have yet to see Labour, or any political party, commit to the serious amounts that will be needed," she added.
Ms Graham is the latest Union boss to speak out against the plans.
Over the weekend, Gary Smith, from the GMB Union — one of Labour’s biggest donors — said the proposal would leave the UK more reliant on imports from Russia.
Meanwhile, Labour donor Dale Vince has vowed to double all money given to Just Stop Oil for the next 48 hours after senior Conservatives urged Sir Keir to return the funds the green energy entrepreneur gave to the party.
The businessman took to Twitter to make the promise.
“This is what we did after the right-wing mud slinging…” he tweeted.
The businessman, who is the founder of green energy firm Ecotricity, has given around £1.5 million to Labour over the past decade, according to filings to the Electoral Commission.
Speaking to the PA, Mr Vince said there was no link between his donations and the party's position on new licenses.
“That’s not connected to donating to them," he said. "I’ve been doing that for years, since Ed Miliband was leader.
“Keir Starmer has already said he’s going to do this, at Davos, so this isn’t a new story.
"It’s a mudslinging exercise, trying to make a whole lot of fuss about something, trying to create some smoke and pretend there’s a fire.”
He added: “It’s fear of the election – the polls are looking pretty bad for the Tories. I think they’re desperate to have something to attack Labour with and this is a really flimsy stretch of an attempt to find some dirt on Labour in terms of funding."
