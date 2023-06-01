SCOTLAND'S new Independence Minister has called on Gordon Brown to apologise for the promises in the Vow not being kept.
Jamie Hepburn claimed that the former prime minister had “made promises that would have made even snake-oil salesmen blush”.
The attack on the ex-Labour leader comes ahead of a rally by his thinktank, Our Scottish Future in Edinburgh tonight.
Speakers include Mr Brown, Labour's First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and the actress and writer Arabella Weir.
The event follows on from his report earlier this year setting out plans for constitutional reform.
At the time, the former prime minister said the choice in Scotland at the next election should be between “no change with the Conservatives, change within the United Kingdom with Labour and change by leaving the United Kingdom with the SNP”.
READ MORE: Gordon Brown unveils plans to 'make Britain work for Scotland'
At tonight's event, he is expected to say that there is a "new alliance of people from across Scotland, England and Wales demanding change."
Ahead of the 2014 vote, Mr Brown was instrumental in drawing up the Vow – a commitment published on the front page of the Daily Record promising Scotland "extensive new power" if voters opted to remain in the UK.
It was published two days before the vote, shortly after a poll put Yes ahead.
Alex Salmond has credited it with swaying public opinion against independence.
The editor of the Daily Record at the time was Murray Foote. He later went on to be the SNP's head of communications but resigned during this year's leadership contest after it emerged he had unknowingly misled journalists over the party's membership figures.
READ MORE: SNP asks UK government to organise Commons debate on The Vow
Speaking ahead of tonight's rally, Mr Hepburn said that Mr Brown “could not have been clearer that if people in Scotland voted against independence, in his own words, that ‘we’re going to be, within a year or two, as close to a federal state as you can be’.”
The SNP MSP said since the independence vote in 2014, Scotland had been “dragged out of the EU against our will” and had seen the powers of the Scottish Parliament come “under attack like never before”.
Mr Hepburn said: “The Sewel Convention which was supposed to prevent Westminster over-riding the Scottish Parliament is now routinely being breached.
“Laws passed in explicitly devolved areas are struck down at the stroke of the Scottish Secretary’s pen. And the Foreign Secretary is sending out threatening letters to overseas embassies trying to restrict Scottish ministers’ efforts to secure jobs and investment for Scotland.”
Mr Hepburn continued: “In contrast to what Gordon Brown promised, the reality is that we are about as far from a federal state as you can get – and nothing that pro-Brexit Labour are proposing in their anaemic devolution proposals will make any difference.
“Jobs have been lost and living standards have been harmed because promises that Gordon Brown made were not kept, and before he takes to the stage he needs to apologise.”
READ MORE: Scots alienated from 'London-centric' state, warns Gordon Brown
Earlier in the week, Mr Brown published new polling data showing Scots feel alienated from the “London-centric system” in the Union despite an affinity with people living in England and Wales, Gordon Brown has said.
He said: “Our poll shows that Scotland’s problem is with Whitehall, Westminster and a London-centric system.
“Many parts of the rest of the UK also feel detached from a centralised state.
“[Thursday’s speakers] will talk about how, across the whole of the United Kingdom, we can fight for change we can believe in.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel