In a letter to the First Minister, C&C Group said it would leave them at a competitive disadvantage because the majority of their produce was sold in cans.

While their drinkers would need to pay an extra £1.20p for a six-pack, someone drinking bottled beer would escape the recycling levy.

READ MORE: UK Government unveil conditions for 'consistent' DRS exemption

Over the weekend, Whitehall made clear the Scottish Government’s DRS would only be given the necessary exemption to the UK Internal Market Act if they made a number of substantial changes.

They included agreeing to standardise the deposit charge and labelling across the UK to match the scheme in the rest of the UK, due to launch in 2025.

Crucially, they also said glass should not be part of

The UK Internal Market Act was brought in after Brexit to try and ensure frictionless trade across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Without an exemption, the Scottish scheme would be confined to drinks containers produced north of the border.

READ MORE: Tory MSP suggests Scotland's DRS could go ahead with glass included

Scotland's troubled DRS was supposed to launch in August but has already been put back until next year.

It would see each single-use item carry a levy of 20p, which is then refunded when the empty container was returned to retailers.

In his letter, Andrea Pozzi, Britain’s managing director of C&C, said: “This announcement increases the already huge uncertainty around the scheme for the drinks industry, customers and consumers and, if implemented, would be a fundamental change to the scheme.”

“By removing glass from a Scottish DRS, Tennent’s, as a product sold in can in the Scottish off-trade would be at a significant competitive disadvantage, undermining our business and therefore placing jobs and investment in Scotland at risk” he added.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Yousaf said: “Tory demands for glass to be removed from Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme not only undermine devolution, but will put Scottish businesses like Tennent's at a competitive disadvantage.”

“Removing glass from DRS is bad for the environment and bad for Scottish businesses,” he added.

🚨 Tory demands for glass to be removed from Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme not only undermine devolution, but will put Scottish businesses like Tennent's at a competitive disadvantage.



❌ Removing glass from DRS is bad for the environment and bad for Scottish businesses. pic.twitter.com/EZfBmsauub — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) June 1, 2023

The exclusion of glass has been welcomed by others in the sector.

The Scotch Whisky Association said they had “long called for the exclusion of glass from the scheme to better enable it to be successful, in line with the example of other successful international DRS.”

The Night Time Industries Association called it a “positive step for hospitality and late-night economy businesses, who already recycle virtually 100% of glass.”