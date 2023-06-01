JOHN Swinney has issued a profuse apologise for misleading parliament - after effectively accusing a Tory MSP of doing the same thing.
The former deputy First Minister and Finance Secretary said Douglas Lumsden had given “wholly incorrect” information to the Holyrood chamber in a member’s debate last night.
Mr Swinney has now admitted that he was wrong and Mr Lumsden was correct.
Discussing the threatened Dewars Centre in Perth, Mr Lumsden said Westminster had recently provided an additional pot of funding that could be used to save such facilities.
He said the minister representing the Scottish Government at the debate, Maree Todd, seemed to “not understand” that this extra money had been received after the annual block grant allocation, and so could be used more flexibly.
Mr Lumsden, a North East list MSP, said: “This was additional, so it could actually be moved to local authorities to save our local sports facilities.”
As Ms Todd launched in a scattergun atack on Tory policies such as the bedroom tax, Mr Swinney intervened to “advise parliament” about the funding pot.
He said: “I think for the sake of completeness that I need to advise parliament that Mr Lumsden is wholly incorrect.
“The allocation of funding for the Swimming Pools fund was made at the United Kingdom budget in October of 2022, and therefore formed part of the block grant which I distributed in December 2022.
"So Mr Lumsden is wholly wrong in what he’s just put to the minister.”
Ms Todd replied: “Absolutely.”
However Mr Swinney had been mistaken, and Ms Todd didn’t appear to know it.
The former Finance Secretary last night wrote to Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone admitting he had been wrong and Mr Lumsden had been right.
Oh dear. It’s not @dlumsden who is ‘wholly wrong’ with his facts here, it’s @JohnSwinney who has had to apologise to Parliament for lying in my Members Debate @ScotParl tonight. So desperate to put down a @ScotTories MSP that he just makes stuff up pic.twitter.com/Z7WqFnEEth— Murdo Fraser (@murdo_fraser) May 31, 2023
He wrote: “In the Members’ Debate this evening, I intervened on the Minister to state that a comment made by Douglas Lumsden MSP, that funding from the UK Swimming Poll Fund was additional to the previous funding by the UK Government, was incorrect.
“I have now realised that I was in fact incorrect and the funding was allocated in March 2023, and not October 2022 which I stated, which makes Mr Lumsden’s point correct.
“I would like to apologise for the error I have made and express ny apology to Mr Lumsden, to who this letter is copied.
“I am also sending a copy of this letter ot the Minister for Social Care, Mental Health and Sport, the Minister for Parliamentary Business and other Business Managers along with Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP.”
Tory MSP Murdo Fraser said Mr Swinney had been "so desperate to put down a Scottish Tory MSP that he just makes things up".
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel