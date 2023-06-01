The Ross, Skye and Lochaber MP told the Daily Mail there was a lot for him to "weigh up."

Though he holds a majority of more than 9,000, the Highland seat is a key target for the Liberal Democrats.

Mr Blackford won the seat from Charles Kennedy in 2015, who had held it for the previous three decades.

The contest was marred by accusations of dirty tricks and bullying.

Asked about his future, Mr Blackford told the paper: "There is a lot to weigh up. I take very seriously my responsibilities to constituents. It has been a privilege to represent them and I will continuously weigh up my future options.

"For the time being I have not come to a decision on whether to recommit at the next election."

Mr Blackford stood down as the party's Westminster leader in November last year after he lost the support of SNP MPs.

The Lib Dems have already selected Angus MacDonald to contest the election, expected next year.

Lib Dem MP Christine Jardine said her party would be disappointed not to get the chance to take the seat from Mr Blackford in an election.

"I can easily see why Ian Blackford might prefer to cut and run. Everyone can see that the Nationalists have run out of steam"