A cap on private rent rises could be extended for another six months as Scots continue to face stark living costs.
The emergency measures would see in-tenancy private rent increases limited to 3% until the end of March next year if approved by Parliament.
It is currently set to last until September 30, but Greens Tenants’ Rights Minister Patrick Harvie said the extension would give tenants "much-needed stability in their housing costs".
A ban on the enforcement of evictions would also be extended for another six months - but with a number of specified exceptions.
Earlier this year, a freeze on social rent increases was lifted after the Scottish Government reached an agreement with landlords – such as councils and housing associations – to keep rises below inflationary levels.
READ MORE: Rent cap extended but will allow for three per cent rises from April
Mr Harvie said: “As the cost of living crisis continues, these measures are giving important support to tenants, providing them with much-needed stability in their housing costs and additional eviction protections.
“As the social housing sector have agreed their rents in consultation with their tenants, the focus of this temporary legislation is on providing private renters with similar protection."
The MSP acknowledged that landlords are also "impacted by rising costs".
Private landlords have been given the option of applying for rises of up to 6% to help cover specific costs if they can provide evidence of the expense.
Mr Harvie said this "ensures landlords who may be impacted by the cost of living crisis can recover some increased costs associated with their let property.
“The final date of 31 March 2024 would be as long as the rent cap and eviction protections could run if approved by Parliament.
"The necessity of these measures is being kept under review and we will continue to assess whether they remain justified, balanced and proportionate based on the financial pressures rented households and landlords are facing.
“We are also looking at how to transition out of the emergency measures, and we continue to listen to and work hard with stakeholders to develop and deliver rental sector reform.”
The plans were welcomed by Scotland's tenant's union Living Rent.
Secretary Aditi Jehangir said: "This announcement provides a huge relief for private tenants. Inflation might have decreased but working people are still struggling to make ends meet.
"Rents are still sky-high and food bills and energy bills are continuing to push too many people into poverty."
However, she added that rent controls that will bring down high costs for private tenants were needed before the emergency measures are lifted.
Ms Jehangr said: "And to ensure that there is a smooth transition and no cliff edge for tenants when the cap runs out, by March 2024, the government needs to have introduced rent controls that: bring down rents, bring up quality standards and are tied to the property not the tenancy.
"Until then, these emergency protections will go a long way in ensuring that tenants are able to stay in their homes and not face sky-high rent increases as the cost of living continues to hit hard."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here