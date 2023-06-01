The emergency measures would see in-tenancy private rent increases limited to 3% until the end of March next year if approved by Parliament.

It is currently set to last until September 30, but Greens Tenants’ Rights Minister Patrick Harvie said the extension would give tenants "much-needed stability in their housing costs".

A ban on the enforcement of evictions would also be extended for another six months - but with a number of specified exceptions.

Earlier this year, a freeze on social rent increases was lifted after the Scottish Government reached an agreement with landlords – such as councils and housing associations – to keep rises below inflationary levels.

Mr Harvie said: “As the cost of living crisis continues, these measures are giving important support to tenants, providing them with much-needed stability in their housing costs and additional eviction protections.

“As the social housing sector have agreed their rents in consultation with their tenants, the focus of this temporary legislation is on providing private renters with similar protection."

The MSP acknowledged that landlords are also "impacted by rising costs".

Private landlords have been given the option of applying for rises of up to 6% to help cover specific costs if they can provide evidence of the expense.

Mr Harvie said this "ensures landlords who may be impacted by the cost of living crisis can recover some increased costs associated with their let property.

“The final date of 31 March 2024 would be as long as the rent cap and eviction protections could run if approved by Parliament.

"The necessity of these measures is being kept under review and we will continue to assess whether they remain justified, balanced and proportionate based on the financial pressures rented households and landlords are facing.

“We are also looking at how to transition out of the emergency measures, and we continue to listen to and work hard with stakeholders to develop and deliver rental sector reform.”

The plans were welcomed by Scotland's tenant's union Living Rent.

Secretary Aditi Jehangir said: "This announcement provides a huge relief for private tenants. Inflation might have decreased but working people are still struggling to make ends meet.

"Rents are still sky-high and food bills and energy bills are continuing to push too many people into poverty."

However, she added that rent controls that will bring down high costs for private tenants were needed before the emergency measures are lifted.

Ms Jehangr said: "And to ensure that there is a smooth transition and no cliff edge for tenants when the cap runs out, by March 2024, the government needs to have introduced rent controls that: bring down rents, bring up quality standards and are tied to the property not the tenancy.

"Until then, these emergency protections will go a long way in ensuring that tenants are able to stay in their homes and not face sky-high rent increases as the cost of living continues to hit hard."