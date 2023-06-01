Last Wednesday a major analysis by a polling company suggested Scottish Labour was on course to win back much of Glasgow and swathes of the central belt from the SNP at the general election, expected this year.

Soft yes voters appeared ready to switch to Sir Keir Starmer's party – even though they may continue to support independence – on the basis of a desire to oust the Conservatives from power as well as disillusionment with the SNP.

“The results of YouGov’s Scottish MRP shows the SNP have some serious cause for concern, but will provide strong encouragement to Labour as they look ahead to the next general election,” concluded Patrick English, associate director of political and social research at YouGov.

“Making significant gains in Scotland could be crucial to Starmer’s chances of heading into Number 10 with a parliamentary majority next year, and these figures suggest his party is now making strong progress north of the border.”

With the analysis echoing findings from Labour's internal polling, no wonder Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar had a spring in his step as journalists gathered on Monday last week for an impromptu press conference in Margaret Ferrier's Rutherglen and Hamilton West constituency, after the former SNP MP lost her appeal against a proposed 30 day suspension from the Commons for Covid breaches.

But since the weekend a new nervousness has begun creeping back into Scottish Labour as the party starts to focus on its own offerings to voters rather than just highlighting SNP troubles, from the long running police investigation to policy delivery where it believes the Scottish Government has fallen short.

First there was an anonymous briefing given to the Sunday Times that Sir Keir Starmer would block all licences for new North and Sea oil and gas development if he became Prime Minister.

The news was immediately condemned by the industry and trade unions worried that tens of thousands of their members could be out of a job if Labour formed the next government – hardly a winning message to give to voters already anxious about making ends meet in the cost of living crisis.

Brian Wilson, a minister of state for industry and energy under Tony Blair, was quick to warn of the consequences arguing in The Herald on Tuesday that Starmer should “think long and hard” before announcing an intention to bar fresh exploration, which he said would alienate Scottish voters.

It was no accident that the following day the SNP's North Sea policy, which suggested a presumption against new oil and gas developments back in January (broadly in line with Labour's policy to restrict future drilling) underwent a subtle shift.

Màiri McAllan, the Scottish Government's cabinet secretary for net zero and just transition, said halting all future activity in the North Sea would be “wrong”, putting energy security and thousands of jobs at risk. Her pitch to soft SNP voters was clear. 'Thinking of switching to Labour? Well now think again.'

Labour has faced other controversies too this week.

There was horror over an attack ad on Douglas Ross which claimed he was politically impotent by claiming he suffers from “electoral dysfunction” and “couldn't get it up”.

The advert gave the impression Labour is essentially a boys' club, one in which its members like to gather in the pub and swap bad taste jokes. It probably shouldn’t need to be pointed out but this is not an image which looks appealing to soft Yes voters, particularly women.

Susan Dalgety, a former Labour councillor in Edinburgh, tweeted in response to the advert: “Ok, so the lads in Scottish Labour have had some fun with smutty puns. This ad might amuse my 11 year grandson, but it’s shameful coming from a serious political party. Grow up boys.”

And a further misstep is bringing Gordon Brown back to the campaign trail.

The former Prime Minister may be a hero to loyal Scottish Labour voters, but to put it politely...

