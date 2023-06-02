The Scottish Tories, who obtained the figure using Freedom of Information, said it was a “kick in the teeth” to islanders who were forced to rely on the crisis-hit ferry network.

It would have cost around £75 for Ms Slater and her entourage to go by CalMac.

The Scottish Green co-leader, whose party urges greater use of public transport, was criticised last month after it emerged she and her officials hired the catamaran from Mallaig.

The Scottish Government said at the time that using the 42-passenger MV Larven from Western Isles Cruises would “maximise” the Circular Economy minister’s time on Rum.

Ms Slater and seven others were seen boarding the boat ahead of her five hour visit on May 12, when £9.40 return fares on CalMac for all of them would have been £75.20.

CalMac’s timetable also showed she could have spent five hours ten minutes on Rum using its regular service that day.

Ms Slater refused to answer press questions about using a private charter as she boarded.

Tory transport spokesman Graham Simpson said: “This revelation is a further kick in the teeth to Scotland’s betrayed island communities – as well as taxpayers footing the enormous bill for the SNP-Greens’ ferries scandal. Lorna Slater clearly has no shame.

“The government she’s a member of has created mayhem on Scotland’s ferry network through their incompetence, and yet she thought it appropriate to shun a CalMac ferry at less than a tenner a head return, to shell out £1200 of public money on a chartered boat to take her and her team to Rum.

“It’s utterly tone deaf to the plight of islanders, who have to make do with a pitiful ferry service. It’s also the height of hypocrisy from a Green minister who’s forever demanding a greater use of public transport.”

At the time of Ms Slater’s trip, the Scottish Government defended it by saying she was “travelling with members of the Isle of Rum Community Trust, NatureScot and government staff, by a charter operated by Western Isle Cruises”.

A spokesperson said the charter would “maximise time on island and support a small local business”.

However the Scottish Government was more terse today, telling the Scottish Sun: “The trip was organised by NatureScot who managed travel arrangements to the island.”

NatureScot, the agency for which Ms Slater is responsible, confirmed the £1200 cost.

Ms Slater visited the Isle of Rum to discuss the future of Kinloch Castle after City financier and former Tory donor Jeremy Hosking withdrew a bid for the Edwardian building, blaming an intervention by Ms Slater.

Speaking after her visit, Steve Robertson of the Isle of Rum Community Trust, told the BBC the row over the boat was a “storm in a teacup”.

He said: "Lorna Slater is coming over to do a very important meeting to try and move things forward for the community.

“It makes people feel disappointed that that’s the story when for us a taxi charter boat is a normal part of island life. We have to use these to make the island anything like sustainable.

“She can take the ferry service if she wants to have the meeting on the ferry and fit in with the very narrow options to spend time on Rum.”