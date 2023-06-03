Fails pitch
HOLYROOD is under attack from Westminster! Not just the SNP’s summer of Indy slogan, but the theme of last week’s charity football match between MPs and MSPs at Tynecastle. It was a messy affair. Tory MSP Brian Whittle, a former athlete, knackered his hamstring in minutes, while Scottish Liberal Democrat press boss Max Sefton was studded in the knee by a Commons staffer. The forces of devolution, so often undermined by London, needed no help at the Hearts FC ground, and amply undermined themselves by losing 8-1.
Training wreck
THE humiliation wasn’t confined to those forlornly chasing the ball. Captain of the Scottish Parliament 11 was deputy Presiding Officer Liam McArthur. His example to his troops was to let in most of the goals as keeper. We hear he blamed the Westminster bunch for training too hard and too often. Holyrood’s finest slobs assemble twice a year for a kickabout. Tory leader Douglas Ross, who is both an MSP and MP, got around the problem of divided loyalties by being the referee. Although, as we said, Westminster did have eight goals allowed.
Roasted potato
SEVERAL MSPs got ready for Thursday’s debate on AI by monkeying around with the ChatGPT bot. Nat Michelle Thomson told the chamber: “I asked, Is Stephen Kerr more effective than a potato? It was not able to answer that question, so it still has some way to go.” Unspun also asked it about the gobby Tory MSP. “Comparing an individual’s effectiveness to a potato is not meaningful,” the snooty calculator replied. Quite useless! The answer is obviously “No, he’s not.”
Mister clean
THE SNP group at Holyrood let its locks down on Tuesday with dinner and a sherry, we hear. Keen to keep the party going, the most dogged revellers ended up back at the gaff off baby-faced former minister Ben Macpherson. They were shocked at the state of the Leith MSP’s place. “It was so spotless we’re convinced he’s a serial killer,” one trembled.
Comms to grief
HUMZA Yousaf was chinned at FMQs by Western Isles Nat Alasdair Allan about the ferry misery inflicted on his patch by CalMac. Dr Allan said islanders had been advised to take long detours “in a statement that could only have been written a long way from South Uist”. Mr Yousaf said the ferryless deserved better “comms”. Perhaps someone should tell him that CalMac’s director of communications is, er, his old colleague, the former SNP minister and special adviser Stewart Maxwell.
Blanked space
MR Yousaf was on ebullient form at FMQs, even giving an ironic wave as he left to Tory Liam Kerr, who had complained about him. His bubble burst soon enough. Passing a gaggle of reporters, the First Minister asked if they wanted to ask him anything. Nah, they shrugged. FMQs was too boring. Truly, there is only one thing worse than being subjected to a media huddle, and that is not being huddled at all…
Child benefits
AFTER FMQs, Mr Yousaf’s spindoctors told the press he would host the “annual cabinet meeting with children and young people” next Tuesday, a traditional event that lets the politicians of tomorrow learn bad habits from the ones of today. Do they get to make the decisions? asked one hack. “If only,” sighed an official.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here