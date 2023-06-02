ELECTED provosts in Scottish cities “just makes sense,” Labour Andy Burnham has said during a visit north of the border.
The Greater Manchester Mayor said it could lead to greater collaboration between businesses and cities in Scotland and England without the need for national governments.
Plans for directly elected provosts were one of the central recommendations in report released by Gordon Brown on the future of the UK at the end of last year.
They have not yet been formally adopted by Labour. Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, has said they are currently under consideration by the party.
READ MORE: Gordon Brown unveils his Alliance for Radical Democratic Change
Both men were in Edinburgh's Central Hall on Thursday night to take part in the Alliance for Radical Democratic Change rally in Edinburgh, organised by Mr Brown's thinktank, Our Scottish Future.
Speaking to the Press Association as he visited Alexander Dennis’s Larbert site on Friday to see the first 50 new “Bee Network” buses for Greater Manchester, Mr Burnham said he could sympathise with the SNP’s anxiety over the reach of the government in Westminster.
“I’ve had my frustrations and to be honest with you, I feel like I understand the sentiments in Scotland better because we all have our frustrations about the way Westminster treats the rest of the UK, the regions in England but also Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
“I think people may not realise in Scotland how much we feel the same in the north of England.
“We saw it in the pandemic, the way Greater Manchester was treated by the Westminster Government. They feel they can do things to us that they wouldn’t dare do in London and the South East.
“That’s what’s got to change. Personally, I think we’ve got to rewire Britain to make it better, and that includes more devolution to us and to Scotland.”
READ MORE: Gordon Brown unveils plans to 'make Britain work for Scotland'
Mr Burnham told PA: “If I could pick up the phone to the elected mayors or provost of Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen or Dundee, we’d all start working more.”
It would result in greater collaboration between businesses in Scotland and England without the need for national governments, he added.
The Mayor’s intervention came as Humza Yousaf criticised Mr Sarwar and Scottish Labour for staying silent over what he described as Tory attempts to “undermine devolution.”
The SNP leader made the comment as he shared a video of Mark Drakeford criticising the UK Government’s demand that Scotland excludes glass from the Deposit Return Scheme.
Speaking to BBC Scotland on Thursday, the Welsh First Minister questioned the use of the UK Internal Markets Act to significantly alter the plans agreed by ministers in Edinburgh.
He said the use of the legislation - designed to ensure frictionless trade across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland after Brexit - raised “very serious questions”.
Wales is planning on pushing ahead with their own DRS which would include glass.
“I would dispute the use of the internal market act”— Glenn Campbell (@GlennBBC) June 1, 2023
Wales FM @MarkDrakeford says he’s considering the implications of UK decision to exclude glass from Scottish deposit return
UK ministers have written to him stressing need for “alignment” across UK nations pic.twitter.com/W8TTjtk1DD
However, in their letter to the Scottish Government last Friday, the UK Government said that all schemes across the UK "will need to align on which containers are in scope."
READ MORE: UK Government unveil conditions for 'consistent' DRS exemption
This means Wales, like Scotland, will almost certainly need to exclude glass to obtain an exemption from the UK Internal Market Act.
Mr Drakeford said he was “considering the implications” of the decision for the Welsh Government.
He told the BBC: “We are considering the implications for our scheme, which includes glass and always did.
“It was part of the consultation we held with the NI executive and the UK Government.
“At the moment, glass is in our scheme and that’s the way we expect it to stay.
“We jointly published a document with the UK Government in which they recognised that while they had decided not to include glass, we had and they signed that document with us.
“I would dispute the use of the IMA for these purposes and if they were to invoke it, there would be very serious questions for the UK Government.
“Why so late in the day?
“Why are they doing this now when right up until now they have recognised the fact that we were going to include glass, because that’s what the consultation said we would do?
“The English Government is the outlier here."
Mr Yousaf tweeted: “I expect the Tories to undermine devolution at every turn, but at FMQs I challenged Scot Labour to stand up for devolution, as their Welsh colleagues are doing, nothing but silence from them. Another demonstration of how Labour in Scotland have lost their way.”
I expect the Tories to undermine devolution at every turn, but at FMQs I challenged Scot Labour to stand up for devolution, as their Welsh colleagues are doing, nothing but silence from them. Another demonstration of how Labour in Scotland have lost their way. https://t.co/7laAjpoyfi— Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) June 2, 2023
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here