SNP and Green ministers have brought forward plans to ensure all homeowners in Scotland ensure their properties have an EPC rating of C or above from 2025.

The key aim is part of plans to decarbonsise Scotland’s existing housing stock as part of measures to tackle the climate crisis.

But new statistics show that 11 out of 17 of the Scottish Government’s core buildings will fail to meet that target.

According to the figures from the Scottish Government, five buildings are rated D – the Marine Laboratory in Aberdeen, Saughton House in Edinburgh, Tweedbank in Galashiels, Cadzow Court in Hamilton and the Freshwater Laboratory in Pitlochry.

Two Scottish Government buildings, at Tankerness Lane in Kirkwall and Scorrybreac in Portree are rated E, while the government’s Balivanich building on the Isle of Benecula and Keith Street premises on Stornoway are rated F.

The Governor’s House building and Science and Advice for Scottish Agriculture building, both in Edinburgh are rated G while Strathbeh House in Thurso doesn’t have an EPC rating.

Only four government buildings have achieved the C rating – St Andrew’s House and Victoria Quay in Edinburgh, Longman House in Inverness and Cameron House in Oban.

The highest rated energy efficient Scottish Government building is Thainstone Court in Inverurie, which has an EPC rating of B.

Two years ago, Greens low carbon buildings minister Patrick Harvie announced there will be certain trigger points for buildings to meet EPC band C standards after the regulations are set out in 2025 – which could include a change of tenancy when a property is empty, at point of sale, when major refurbishment is carried out or when replacement or installation of a new heating system takes place.

There will be a final backstop of 2033 for all buildings.

Research published in 2019 found that only 45% of Scotland’s homes were rated EPC band C or better.

Lord Deben, the chairman of the Climate Change Committee (CCC), the Scottish Government’s statutory advisers, has previously warned that it is “essential” energy efficiency ratings are appropriate.

Lord Deben has stressed that EPCs “are a critically important policy tool for delivery net zero homes”, but added that “the present arrangements are not fit for purpose”.

Scottish Conservative shadow secretary for net zero, energy and transport, Liam Kerr, said: “People are getting well used to the hypocrisy of this Scottish Government.

“On a range of issues it lectures the public while failing to meet its own standards.

“Many people will question why they are expected to spend thousands of pounds upgrading their homes to comply with laws from a Scottish Government which thinks it is above those laws.” He added: “The SNP-Green coalition should be leading by example but instead it is failing miserably.

“It’s clear, despite the warm words, that ministers have no intention of practicing what they preach on the environment.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesperson, Willie Rennie, said: “The SNP Government should be leading by example when it comes to climate change, yet their buildings are leaking heat.

“This not only damages the climate but costs the taxpayer too.

“It seems to be one rule for the SNP and another rule for everyone else.”

The Scottish Government said it is committed to energy-saving projects across its wider estate such as reduced use of natural gas, improved insulation, more efficient boilers and the installation of solar panels.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We are the only Government in the UK to hold the carbon trust triple standard, which recognises our significant year-on-year absolute reductions in energy usage, greenhouse gas emissions, water usage, and waste management.

“Carbon emissions across the Scottish Government estate have reduced by 45 per cent over the last 10 years.

“We will do all that we can to reduce our direct and indirect emissions to as close to zero as soon as we can.”