It follows an investigation by the Scotsman into UK video-sharing platform BitChute.

An uptick in abusive content targeting Humza Yousaf, including videos from a US-based white nationalist broadcaster, was found as a result.

Mr Yousaf said he expected “swift action” to remove the “vile” content and the force launched a probe after receiving a complaint from his office, the newspaper reported.

READ MORE: Humza Yousaf urges PM to revoke DRS glass exclusion demand by Monday

Some videos on the site led to graphic calls for violence against Muslims.

The First Minister told The Scotsman: “Unfortunately, the sad reality is that I am not shocked by these vile, racist and Islamophobic videos.

"Being the recipient of online abuse has become a regular feature of my life in public service.

But he emphasised that the country should do "everything we can to stamp it out".

He added: "UK-based companies have a duty to protect the public from harmful content and I would expect to see swift action to remove posts like these.

“But I am absolutely clear that abuse and threats like this will never stop me from doing the job I love, or from speaking out for what I believe to be right.

"I know that the overwhelming majority of people in Scotland want to live in a country where all minority groups are not just protected, but accepted for who they are – and as First Minister I’m determined to use the office to help build a country where all of our citizens live a life free from hatred."