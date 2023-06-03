Police are investigating racist threats and abuse aimed at Scotland's First Minister.
It follows an investigation by the Scotsman into UK video-sharing platform BitChute.
An uptick in abusive content targeting Humza Yousaf, including videos from a US-based white nationalist broadcaster, was found as a result.
Mr Yousaf said he expected “swift action” to remove the “vile” content and the force launched a probe after receiving a complaint from his office, the newspaper reported.
READ MORE: Humza Yousaf urges PM to revoke DRS glass exclusion demand by Monday
Some videos on the site led to graphic calls for violence against Muslims.
The First Minister told The Scotsman: “Unfortunately, the sad reality is that I am not shocked by these vile, racist and Islamophobic videos.
"Being the recipient of online abuse has become a regular feature of my life in public service.
But he emphasised that the country should do "everything we can to stamp it out".
He added: "UK-based companies have a duty to protect the public from harmful content and I would expect to see swift action to remove posts like these.
“But I am absolutely clear that abuse and threats like this will never stop me from doing the job I love, or from speaking out for what I believe to be right.
"I know that the overwhelming majority of people in Scotland want to live in a country where all minority groups are not just protected, but accepted for who they are – and as First Minister I’m determined to use the office to help build a country where all of our citizens live a life free from hatred."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel