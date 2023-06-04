A buffer zone campaigner has said the "strongly" believes the legislation will survive any legal challenge put its way.
Alice Murray, one of the founders of Back Off Scotland which advocates for protest-free zones outside healthcare facilities, was speaking to the BBC.
It came after Shawn Carney, the co-founder and chief executive of 40 Days for Life, accused the Scottish Government of bigotry.
Scottish Green MSP Gillian Mackay is expected to publish a widely supported Bill this month to establish buffer zones around abortion clinics, which is expected to pass Holyrood without issue.
Mr Carney rejected accusations his group had harassed women attempting to access abortions despite repeated 40-day-long protests staged outside hospitals.
He said: “It’s not our responsibility of how someone else feels, nor is it the responsibility of any government or any business to control the feelings of another."
However, he claimed that the "feelings" of pro-life campaigners were hurt.
He said the buffer zones had come "out of nowhere" and that pro-life Scots were being "targeted".
"Bigotry is the only appropriate word," he said before later adding that the group is looking at "all options" when asked if they would challenge the Bill in court.
Ms Murray emphasised that she and her group accept some are against abortion, but added: “It’s about moving them away from the clinic doors.
“I’m so happy for 40 Days For Life to give their message if that’s what they believe – we do need to protect freedom of speech in that way, but freedom of speech and freedom of assembly are qualified convention rights.
“You’re not entitled to an audience, you’re not entitled to say whatever you want whenever you want.
“All that we ask is that people don’t stand outside a clinic and act as a bar to healthcare.”
The Bill, she said, represents a “compromise”, adding that “we should be entitled” to challenge legislation legally.
Ms Mackay also responded Mr Carney's claims the buffer zones would impact freedom of speech.
She said: “People are and remain free to campaign for whatever changes in law they want. What they’re not free to do is harass and intimidate people seeking basic healthcare.
“We’ve seen people with loudhailers outside clinics, forcing the shut down of facilities. We’ve seen patients and staff being filmed as they enter and leave.
“We’ve seen those at their most vulnerable forced to run a gauntlet of abuse on their way to appointments.
“Nobody who has gone through this would recognise Mr Carney’s absurd claim that intimidation and harassment are ‘made up words’.
“Abortion is a right in Scotland, and my Safe Access Zones Bill will ensure that people remain free to exercise that right.”
