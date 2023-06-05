The former MSP for North East Scotland is one of the favourites to Jens Stoltenberg who is due to leave his post in October.

On Monday, Rishi Sunak declined to say he would be discussing the role when he travels to Washington this week to meet with the President.

According to the Telegraph, the Prime Minister is hopeful he can encourage Joe Biden to back Mr Wallace's bid.

Taking questions at a press conference in Dover, Mr Sunak praised his colleague.

“Ben does a fantastic job. He is a great Defence Secretary,” Mr Sunak said.

“This is a conversation that is happening amongst leaders around the world more generally and I’m sure it will continue to happen.

“Ben is widely respected among his colleagues around the world.

“We’re one of the only countries that participates in every single Nato operation. We are widely perceived as a thought leader in Nato.

“And I think if you asked the Nato secretary general, he would agree with everything I’ve just said and we will always continue to be a strong contributor and participant in Nato.”

Mr Sunak’s official working visit to the White House will take place on Thursday.

He and Mr Biden have already met in San Diego, Belfast and the G7 summit in Hiroshima.